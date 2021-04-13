Two NHS students advance to International Science Fair

Two Northwestern High School students have been chosen to attend the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair and present their projects to top scientists and Nobel Laureates from around the world.

After earning first-place finishes at the state competition last month, sophomore Aubrey Evilsizer and freshman Kelsie Avery will advance to the international competition in May, along with around 1,800 other students worldwide. Northwestern Science Fair Coordinator Linda Wilson said making it to internationals was a big accomplishment and one that will make these students stand out when applying for colleges.

“Going to an international science fair, when you become a senior and you’re applying to colleges, that will make them stand out,” said Wilson. “If they want to go to a university that’s, say, an Ivy League or a prestigious one, this is going to make that university want to take you.”

Aubrey Evilsizer

For Evilsizer, advancing to internationals represented a second chance to showcase her project. Last year, she also advanced to internationals, but the competition was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the fair will be virtual, but students still will present to esteemed professionals in the science field via video conferencing, and winners will be selected.

Evilsizer said she was thankful for the opportunity.

“I just couldn’t believe it because it’s crazy. The honor of getting to once but just being able to go twice and share my results with everybody and just the opportunities that have been presented to me have been incredible. I can’t believe it,” said Evilsizer.

The sophomore’s project is a continuation of her project from last year in which she explored the effects of sulforaphane on bacterial growth.

This year, Evilsizer expanded on last year’s project by testing the effects of sulforaphane on plants by giving them agrobacterium tumefaciens, which is known to cause tumors in glycine max, more commonly known as soybean plants. She hoped to discover whether the sulforaphane would suppress tumorical growth. Her research showed that it did.

The results led her to believe that sulforaphapne could suppress tumor growth in animals and humans, and she hopes to test that hypothesis next year. Those results were encouraging to her, as she hopes to pursue a career in the medical field and help others.

“I think this is something that could really help people, and it makes me happy that I can be making a difference in the world and helping other people because that’s the end goal for me,” said Evilsizer.

Kelsie Avery

Avery, a longtime member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America, landed a spot at the international fair for her project that tested two different goat feeds to see how they affected the goats' growth.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Avery tested two protein supplements on the growth of baby goats to see whether their weights and lengths would be affected. She used a premade food available at farm stores and her family’s farm personal recipe in which they decide the ingredients and have it made.

From November last year until the beginning of February, she weighed, measured, and took the temperatures of the baby goats twice a week. She found that her farm’s recipe contributed to the length of the animals, while the premade food contributed to the weight.

From those results, she concluded that her farm’s recipe had more calcium, while the premade food had more fat. She plans to take the experiment further next year by using a bigger sample size and adding another test group using a mixture of the two feeds.

Avery has a goat farm and raises 30 goats. Keeping them healthy is important to her, so the project quickly became one she was passionate about.

“Just being able to keep my animals healthy is so important because I’m a firm believer that animals are just as important as people, and being able to keep my goats happy and healthy is the most important thing to me,” she said.

Having done this project and making it to internationals, Avery said, will help prepare her for a career as a large animal veterinarian.

Northwestern science fair

Northwestern High School has been known to produce students who make it far in science fair. Over the years, the school has had many students advance to internationals. Last year, Evilsizer advanced, and the year prior, Amanda Wilson and Jake Martin earned spots at internationals. Wilson attended for the third year, while Martin attended for the second year.

Students who have made it to internationals have gone on to attend prestigious colleges, Wilson said.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’ve had two get into Cornell (University). We’ve had one get into Harvard (University). We’ve had one get into Case Western (Reserve University). We’ve had one get into Johns Hopkins (University), and it’s because they have that on their resume that those colleges are going to look at them,” said Wilson.

Wilson attributed the success students have in science fair to the school’s programming and the support students receive. As part of honors biology, students can take a science research class to help them with their science fair projects, and Evilsizer and Avery said the class was beneficial in helping them understand data and research and building lab skills.

Kyle Schultz, an NHS teacher and science fair co-coordinator, said he was proud of Evilsizer and Avery for making it to the next level.

“Their hard work paid off. Kelsie did a lot of work at home. Aubrey did a lot of work here, and their hard work paid off,” Schultz said.

The International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) takes place in May. Wilson said there will be around 44 first-place awards, along with second-, third-, and fourth-place recognitions.