Two KTP workers share unfortunate commonality

At Kokomo Transmission Plant, two coworkers discovered they have one unfortunate commonality. They both have family members in need of kidney transplants.
FCA US painter Tom Daggett’s wife, Karen, has been on dialysis since October 2018, while apprentice rep and skilled tradesman Ty Schave’s mother, Mitzi White, has polycystic kidney disease. Both have been on a long road of lifestyle changes while waiting for suitable donors.
Both Daggett and Schave said the hardest part of knowing their family members need transplants was the unknown aspects of when and if their family members will receive a new kidney and wondering whether anyone has contacted the hospital about wanting to be a donor.
Tom Daggett’s wife, Karen Daggett
Three times a week, Karen, 62, goes to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for blood transfusions for her universal blood type: O-negative. People with O-negative blood can give to all blood types but only can receive O-negative blood in return, making it more difficult to find a donor who matches.
“By Friday, it just sucks the life out of her,” Daggett said. “Friday she gets home about noon, and I get off work at 4:30. She’s crashed out on the couch.”
The constant transfusions wear her down in numerous ways, Daggett said. Due to the port in her body, her arm has lost feeling and strength, preventing her from being able to sew and craft, her favorite hobbies. Standing or walking for too long are now challenges for her, too.
Last summer, the Daggett family handed out flyers informing people about Karen’s need for a kidney and the process that she goes through week after week. Many people commented, according to Daggett, that they didn’t even know what their blood type was.
In addition to the hindrance the transfusions have caused her, the dialysis is weakening Karen’s eyesight, Daggett said. Twice a month she gets eye injections to bust blood clots in her restricted blood vessels. Like many things that have come up, this also was not something for which the two were prepared.
“There’s a lot of little things that they don’t tell you until it starts to show and happen. They didn’t tell us that, ‘Yeah, your eyesight can start to go bad.’ Found that out the hard way,” Daggett said.
Another challenge the Daggett family has come across was a lack of food options for people on dialysis at restaurants. Karen has to follow a strict diet that includes greens, tomatoes, oranges, bananas, avocados, and salt. She can have meat, like chicken and steak, for example, but it can’t be seasoned, Daggett said.
“Just out of the packet and onto the skillet. That’s it. You can eat all the mushrooms and onions that you want. Once you get the kidney, you can’t eat no mushrooms because it’s a fungus, and it will mess up your kidney. When you get a kidney, it’s not just, ‘OK, we’re going to give you a kidney.' And that’s it,” Daggett said. “You’ll be on medication the rest of your life even though you got a new kidney.”
Karen has resorted to bringing her own food with her to restaurants when going out with friends or family so she doesn’t have to feel excluded in social gatherings. Despite the challenges, Karen remains faithful to her diet, she said.
At age 66, Daggett said he would be retired by now to help Karen at home and drive her to work if it weren’t for the great insurance FCA US provides to cover all of Karen’s medical expenses. If she were to receive a donor kidney, it would be a million-dollar surgery, he said.
“The guys I work with, they all know what’s going on. I’m taking a lot of time off of work because I got to take her to this appointment, that appointment. The only reason I’m still working is because insurance will cover it. If I retire, then it’ll only cover a percentage of it. And a million dollars is a lot of money,” Daggett said.
Ty Schave mother, Mitzi White
White, 63, first heard about polycystic kidney disease after her father discovered he was suffering from it in the 1970s after going down a slide with his grandson, Schave, at a park. The impact of the landing caused him to feel excruciating pain in his back, and he was coughing up blood.
After a hospital visit in Indianapolis, the family was informed about a relatively new disease, polycystic kidney disease. For those who have the disease, which is inherited, clusters of cysts develop on the kidneys, causing them to malfunction over time.
Learning that the disease could be passed down from her father to her, White was tested and was diagnosed at age 26 with the same disease her father had. Later, her daughter, Bre Baker, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in high school; however, Schave never has tested positive.
“I think what’s the most upsetting for me is ... I can remember when I found out I had it and my dad sobbing, just repeatedly telling me he’s sorry. Thank goodness [Shave] doesn’t have it because he’s only got one kidney,” White said, adding that Schave was born with only one kidney.
Since White’s diagnosis, she and her family began a complete lifestyle change, and diet was a main part of the change. Doctors and dietitians told White to avoid foods that come in boxes or cans, she said, so she began gardening and canning her own homegrown fruits and vegetables, almost always making home-cooked meals.
Baker said simple, relatively healthy meals made up essentially all of her family’s meals growing up.
“They say that cysts grow off of protein and sodium. So, you limit your (animal) protein and your sodium. So, we’ve always grown up without table salt. Besides on potatoes, I think corn was the only thing we were allowed to have it on,” Baker said.
Eventually, White, Baker, Schave, and their spouses made the choice to become vegan to avoid animal products that were said to feed the cysts. Additionally, White and Baker have to be careful not to participate in impact activities that could cause the cysts to rupture, such as jogging or horseback riding, because the abscesses can cause E. coli to enter the bloodstream.
White was added to the transplant list three years ago when her kidneys were down to functioning at 20 percent. To get a live donor, she was told she would have to wait between six and eight years on the list, she said. For medical reasons, she has not been able to receive kidneys from friends or family with her B-positive blood-type.
When her kidney percentage began dropping and she gradually began feeling worse, White took an early retirement, which kept her on a fixed income with social security. She then had to find her own insurance to cover all of her medications and future medications, many of which were “outrageously priced,” she said.
“The most frustrating part from my view is we have to do the work. My mom has to do the work, or [Baker] has to do the work," Schave said. "The way the healthcare system is today and the way that it’s so profit-driven, it’s not built to help us."
When asked what White, Baker, and Schave wanted to educate the public on, they all agreed that people shouldn’t judge situations based on how they appear. Many people comment to White about how great she looks, but that can be misleading to how she actually feels, she said.
“Just because we look healthy doesn’t mean we are healthy,” Baker said.
How to help
If you wish to donate a kidney, even if you are not a match for Karen Daggett or Mitzi White, your donation could help move these two higher on the transplant list by helping someone else.
The cost of the process is completely covered for the donor, including paying several months’ time off work. The donation will remain anonymous unless donors want the recipient to know.
For questions or more information on how to donate, call the IU Health Center at 1-800-382-4602, or visit iuhealth.org/transplant.