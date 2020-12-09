Two Howard County students earn full-tuition scholarships through Community Foundation

A National Honors Society member at Northwestern High School and the senior class president at Eastern High School are the 2021 Community Foundation of Howard County Lilly Endowment Inc. Community Scholars.

Jaeden Hannah, son of Kraig and Brandy Hannah, and Jennah Jones, daughter of Steven and Kristy Jones, will receive four-year full tuition to an accredited public or private nonprofit Indiana university or college of their choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.

About Jaeden Hannah

Hannah is senior class president at Eastern High School. This National Honor Society member is on the football and track teams, is part of the Encore Singers show choir, and has performed in several school musicals. He has volunteered his time at the Shiloh Park Retreat and Conference Center, is involved in Wildcat Creek conservation activities, and has coached youth flag football. Hannah will attend Indiana Wesleyan University and major in history.

About Jennah Jones

Jones, a Northwestern High School student, is a member of the National Honor Society who tutors fellow students. She is a member of the German club, plays on the tennis team and serves as manager of the swim team. She is active in her church and volunteers at Ascension St. Vincent Therapy Kokomo. Jones plans to study biology at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

About the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program

The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana, to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities, and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.

Including the 24th cohort, 4,912 Indiana high school students have received more than $424 million in scholarship tuition through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998. With the 2020 awards, 47 Howard County residents have received the scholarship, representing an approximate value of $4.2 million.