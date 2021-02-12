Two area leaders added to Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus Board of Trustees

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Kokomo area leaders have been named to the Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Campus Board of Trustees.

Karen McLean, regional public affairs manager for Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) and the Rev. Dr. William J. Smith Jr., pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church, were recently appointed by the Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees to three-year terms as at-large members of the Kokomo Service Area board. The regional board serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties.

“These two community leaders are welcome additions to our board,” said Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech Kokomo. “With their years of service to the people of our region, Karen and William provide important input as the board and the Kokomo Service Area faculty and staff work to better serve our students and meet the needs of the businesses and industries in our region.”

Members of Ivy Tech’s 18 campus boards have four essential responsibilities. These include analyzing educational needs and opportunities in the region, approving regional programming and recommending to the state board a plan to provide education and workforce development programs for the region, approving the region’s budget, and recommending methods for acquiring facilities and equipment needed to deliver regional programs.

McLean is a Kokomo native who has spent most of her career as a local small business owner. She is an alumna of Ivy Tech Kokomo, having earned an associate degree in computer programming technology here and later earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Indiana Wesleyan University. In 2016, she was honored with the Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni Award.

In recent years, McLean served two chambers of commerce, working as the events and operations manager in Greenwood and as the Alliance operations and Chamber manager for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, before joining NIPSCO. In the past four years, she has actively engaged with the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area, assisting with the Kokomo Campus Transformation from the early planning stages to serving as chair of the capital campaign.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“I am honored to contribute my skill sets and passion for Ivy Tech’s workforce role as a member of the board,” McLean said. “NIPSCO is a strong supporter of education and economic development growth. As a volunteer, I appreciate representing NIPSCO in the Ivy Tech Kokomo region.”

Smith, a native of Mathews County, Va., served churches in Southwest Virginia and North Carolina before being a called to the pulpit of Kokomo’s Second Missionary Baptist Church in July 2015. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadership and a Master of Arts degree from Virginia University and Seminary in Lynchburg, Va., going on to earn a Doctorate of Ministry degree at United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

With a passion for preaching, teaching, and administration, Smith said he is committed to helping catapult Second Baptist “to be the church that raises the village (community) through the process of I.O.U. (Inreach, Outreach, and Upreach). Most recently, under Smith’s leadership, Second Baptist started Embracing Hope of Howard County, Indiana, a community development corporation that is renovating the long-vacant Douglass School, opened in 1920 as a segregated school for Kokomo’s African American children, to serve as a community cultural center and to develop land for community transitional housing.

“I look forward to working with this diverse group of individuals to ensure Ivy Tech continues to grow so it may fulfill its mission and provide an even greater educational experience for students in our community,” Smith said.

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degree and short-term certificate programs, and trainings that align to the needs of the community. The College also offers courses and associate degree programs that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree.

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, including the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton.