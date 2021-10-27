Turning Point, Kokomo Pride join forces

Two Kokomo youth groups will team up to create new and unique opportunities for area kids to develop and find positive fellowship in the community.

Kokomo Pride, the city’s local LGTBQ+ organization, and Turning Point, a local mental health and substance abuse recovery operation, are joining together in a partnership that will unite the Pride youth group and Turning Point’s REACH program for a monthly information session and activity.

REACH is a youth group within Turning Point that helps area children and young adults who have a history of substance abuse or mental health struggles.

Dawn Harvey, Turning Point’s Youth Recovery Services team leader and a certified addiction peer recovery coach, said that both groups of kids generally feel isolated or looked down upon in society.

“[The partnership] gives them an opportunity to hear from other people in different groups and learn they are not alone,” she said. “It opens the door to other perspectives and helps alleviate negative feelings and open’s their eyes to possible shared experiences they didn’t even know were there.”

Along with sharing experiences, space and activities together, Turning Point and Kokomo Pride will also share referral forms.

“If during Turning Point’s line of work they find someone who is a queer person who needs support or a parent who needs support for their kids, they can fill out our form — with the person’s permission — and then we can reach out to them,” said Austin Mariasy, Kokomo Pride’s director.

Mariasy said substance abuse is also an LGTBQ+ issue, and that community has higher rates of abuse than the straight community does.

In 2018, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) found that 37.6% of the LGTBQ+ adult community had used marijuana during the previous year, compared to 16.2% of the straight adult community. Nine percent of LGTBQ+ adults had also used opioids compared to just 3.8% of adults outside of that community.

“One of the big reasons I think it’s awesome we are working together is because it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if during REACH’s work they find someone [Pride has] never communicated with,” said Mariasy.

Harvey said one of the major benefits of both groups is connecting area youth with people who have lived experience and who can help kids process what they are feeling and going through.

“[Kids] are looking to people to help them process, and if they find a negative influence they process things in a negative way,” she said. “But what makes REACH and Turning Point and Pride special is that we have people with lived experience. The Pride youth group is fantastic because people who are questioning their identity or sexuality, they have people at Pride who have already been through that. They have people who can say, ‘I’ve been there and this is how I processed my feelings, my family and friendships along the way.’ And it’s the same for Turning Point. We have that lived experience and can say, ‘It’s OK. Progress isn’t linear and we can walk you along that way.’”

Once a month the two groups will combine for a fun activity, such as going to a movie, bowling or playing games. Harvey and Mariasy are currently looking for opportunities to get out into the Kokomo community.

“Ultimately, what we want to see for these kids going forward, we want to see them grow their skill set and grow their confidence and see them achieve [their goals],” said Harvey.

More information about Turning Point’s REACH program can be found at https://www.turningpointsoc.org/reach or by contacting Dawn Harvey at dawnh@turningpointsoc.org. More information about Kokomo Pride can be found at https://kokomopride.lgbt/ or by contacting Austin Mariasy at director@kokomopride.lgbt.