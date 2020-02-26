TTP worker fights fires on the side

If he’s not working as a production control driver at Tipton Transmission Plant, Andy Wesner likely is spending his free time at the volunteer fire department in Wildcat Township.
Although he has spent long hours over the past seven years at FCA US, Wesner spends time outside of the plant rescuing the community from dire circumstances. Wesner has been a volunteer with the fire department for the past 17 years, and for the last three years, he proudly has carried the title of chief as he oversees the department.
“I just like being able to help people. There’s been several times that we’ve helped people in their worst times in need. We’ve saved houses. We’ve lost houses, unfortunately. I’ve seen a lot over [17] years,” Wesner said.
His interest in being a volunteer fire fighter began after seeing the dedication his grandfather put in at the Tipton Fire Department full-time for 23 years. In addition, his father-in-law has been a fireman for over 25 years and a skilled tradesman at FCA for over 40 years. His own father, too, has been a harder worker his whole adult life, putting in more than 30 years with the county highway department.
Admiring the decades of hard work and devotion the men in his family have accomplished, Wesner said he was trying to live up to the same expectation of commitment.
The day in the life of a volunteer firefighter can be unpredictable, Wesner said, and that is what keeps the job interesting. He wears a pager at all times and has experienced several occasions in which he had to leave work to fight a fire or assist in a medical emergency, car wreck, or situation where hazardous materials were present.
“It’s an adrenaline rush. But, I like the challenge every time. Nothing is ever the same,” Wesner said.
One of the most memorable experiences on the job that he had was an 18-hour fire just south of Windfall. What started out as a small fire in a barn due to wet hay stored inside turned into a fire with flames that were so high that over 100 firefighters and 36 firetrucks were needed to douse the blaze, including the fire department from Grissom Air Force Reserve Base. The first responders ended up removing every bit of hay from the barn and extinguishing it.
When asked what the hardest part of the job was, Wesner said managing his time between work and his family.
“Making time for your family and for the fire department (is the hardest part). I have three kids and a wife. I try to do as much as I can with them. I try to bring the family atmosphere into the fire station,” Wesner said.
Currently, Wesner is teaching over 226 hours of classes for the next three months to 30 students from five different counties. Students learn everything from extrication to hazmat and how to hold a hose and set up a dump tank.
This summer, Wesner is organizing a 110-year anniversary event at the fire department to celebrate over a century of noble dedication from the men and women who have served in Windfall. He hopes to make it a sizable affair with multiple vendors, a fish fry, presentations, and antique and new firetrucks displayed to illustrate the past, present, and future of the department.
As for his role as a fireman, Wesner said he’s no hero.
“I’ve always stated I’m not a hero. I’m nothing like that. The free time that I have I make a lot of because being the fire chief I got to spend countless hours going to countless meetings. I’m also the training officer … I have a lot of time wrapped up in stuff, so I don’t take the time to sit back and look what I’ve done or what I’m accomplishing. As long as people are happy, accomplishing the goal, and everybody’s safe, that’s my number-one thing,” Wesner said.