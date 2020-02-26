TTP still without a lost-time work incident

It’s been nearly six years since FCA opened Tipton Transmission Plant (TTP), and ever since then the plant has held a strong record in safety.
According to TTP Plant Manager Mike Carter, who became the plant’s lead last July, 2019 marked yet another year unmarred by a lost-time work incident. In fact, there’s never been a lost-time work incident at the facility.
“One thing I’m very proud of is that Tipton has not had a lost-time work incident since the launch of the plant. For these guys who have been around since the beginning, that’s remarkable,” said Carter. “We look to continue that. We have 900 hourly employees who work a lot of hours, so to have it where no one has lost work time, that’s pretty impressive. I’m proud of that.”
And FCA General Manager Transmission Operations Bob Varsanik concurred. He acknowledged that the nature of the work at the plant lends itself to a solid safety record but also credited FCA’s training facilities with the achievement.
“It’s an assembly plant only. There’s no machining there, like our two other transmission plants, so that helps a little bit with safety,” said Varsanik. “Having the WCM Academy on-site also makes it easier to get people there for important training. TTP’s safety record is a big achievement, and, knock on wood, we hope that continues.”
But at TTP, the plant’s workforce and management are taking safety to a level beyond the norm as well.
Two years ago, the plant held its first active intruder exercise. While it was the plant’s first such exercise, according to Carter, it may have been the first of its kind for FCA as well. Now, the practice has begun to be implemented at some other facilities.
“I actually think Tipton was the first plant to do it a couple years ago, and since then Toledo Machining has done it and maybe one other assembly plant,” said Carter.
Carter said he’s looking to hold a second exercise later this year. These exercises, he said, are important given the prevalence of such incidents around the country. Carter himself had a personal connection to the need for active intruder training.
“My son went to Noblesville West, and of course we know what happened there a couple years ago. Practice makes perfect in most cases. The better we can practice and support first responders, the better prepared we will be,” said Carter.
The exercises, said the Tipton plant manager, require buy-in from the community as a whole. Carter said multiple pre-meetings were held in the lead-up to the exercise. The plant staff worked closely with first responders to understand what would be needed in such an event.
“I think it’s important for us to do this,” said Carter. “We work closely with Tipton County, Tipton city officials, and IU Health medical hospital in Tipton. I think it’s good for us to understand what first responders would look for and how we should behave. So it’s a very good exercise.”