TTP employee fights terminal cancer

Since January 2018, Tom Hawks has been off and on sick leave after he found out some difficult news: he has cancer.
A production control team member at the Tipton Transmission Plant for seven years, Hawks received his diagnosis in December 2017 after feeling a pain in his back in August of that year. Thinking he had kidney stones, he visited his family doctor, and they decided to wait and see if he passed them. When the pain never subsided, the doctor sent him to the hospital for an x-ray, and they found a tumor on Hawks’ 12th left rib.
“It’s a lot mentally to deal with. It’s trying, very trying. But I’ve had great support, a lot of people behind me. Pretty much everybody I work with has been good, my wife, all the doctors. I always try to keep it together, try not to let it bother me too much, try not to think about it very much. But it’s always there,” Hawks said.
Hawks’ cancer is multiple myeloma, a terminal cancer that forms in the plasma cells, a type of white blood cells. Plasma cells help the body fight infections by creating antibodies that identify and attack germs. With multiple myeloma, the cancer-infected cells accumulate in bone marrow, crowding out the healthy blood cells. Instead of producing the antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that cause complications.
After being diagnosed, Hawks went on sick leave in January 2018 until August 2018. During this time, he underwent chemotherapy for six months to try to get his cancer cell count down so he could have his first stem cell transplant. The transplant lasted seven months with no other treatment necessary. He was back to work until January 2019.
But the cancer returned, and Hawks was off work again until December 2019. After the cancer came back, he went through more chemotherapy treatments during that time, which worked well, he said. Ever since, he has been at TTP.
However, earlier this month, Hawks found out the cancer returned yet again. Over two months ago, his results from his bone marrow biopsy came back normal, but when he went in for another biopsy earlier this month, the cancer cell numbers were up 35 percent.
“It’s like a rollercoaster, up and down. I’m fine, and then it comes back. I think it’s gone, and it comes back,” Hawks said.
Not only has this disease affected Hawks, but it greatly has affected his immediate family, he said, including his wife and two daughters, ages 11 and 8. With several weekly and monthly trips to St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis since his diagnosis in 2017, Hawks said his wife has had to almost act as a single parent, all while driving him to appointments, holding his hand, and being supportive.
Currently, Hawks’ oldest daughter participates in school and travel softball, basketball, and swimming. Because Hawks' immune system is impacted by the cancer, there are numerous tournaments, games, and meets that he cannot attend unless his numbers are down enough to allow him to be around crowds of people.
When asked how cancer has affected him mentally, Hawks said his attitude has changed immensely.
“I really don’t sweat the small stuff anymore. I try to be positive. I’m a lot more positive than I used to be … I don’t let the little things bother me like I used to. I don’t dwell on fixing something that [made] somebody mad. I try to be as positive as I can,” Hawks said.
Looking ahead, Hawks will face more chemotherapy soon since the recent discovery of more cancer cells in his blood. The doctors told Hawks he would receive more donor cells during this round of treatment as well. Although he has days that are harder than others, he is trying to remain as forward-looking as possible, he said.
“Cancer sucks. I know that in a lot of ways,” Hawks said. “I’m just trying to keep my head on straight. I have great people at work that have helped me a lot.”