TTP employee earns nickname as ‘raccoon whisperer’

One Tipton Transmission Plant employee has shown love and appreciation to an animal that often goes unnoticed in the area: the raccoon.

Jim Manier has taken a special interest in his furry friends since he took in a baby raccoon in 1994. Manier bottled-fed the raccoon, which he later named “Lil Varmint.” Lil Varmint lived for 13 years, and Manier’s appreciation and interest in the creatures only have grown since then.

These days, Manier said it’s not uncommon for a group of 25 or more raccoons to come onto his property during dinner.

“They got me feeding them and got me feeding them cookies for treats,” Manier said. “These animals are totally wild. They’ve never been handled or anything like that, and they just respond. If you’re good to them and you give them their space, they’ll friendly up a little bit each day, and they’ll entertain you each day.

“They just become accustomed to you. When their mama’s right there with them and mama’s not afraid of you, the babies, they follow. And so if mama’s not concerned about me, then there’s no reason they should be concerned about me. So they’ll walk right up to you, crawl up on your leg, and ask you for a cookie.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Manier said he easily could go through a box-and-a-half of vanilla wafers a day in the winter. In the spring and summer or “when the little ones come out,” they could eat two boxes of cookies a day. Manier uses the cookies as rewards for training them and gaining their confidence.

Manier has set up a nursery of sorts, complete with two children’s swimming pools and a slide for the raccoons’ entertainment. And they return the favor, Manier said, giving him hours of laughs.

One of his favorite laughs was watching a raccoon entertain himself with a horse.

“Well, that little fella said ‘OK’ and went around to [the horse’s] back leg and ran his hands through his fur,” Manier said. “And the horse looked around to see what was going on, and he went back to eating. And a couple minutes later, and the horse’s tail is hung all the way to the ground. So this baby raccoon, he decides to start swinging around on the horse’s tail, and the horse looked around and saw who it was. And he just went back on to his breakfast.”

Manier said he often takes pictures of the raccoons and records them doing tricks or simply playing with each other. Manier is working on setting up a YouTube channel to post his furry friends for the world to see.