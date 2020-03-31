Are you wondering what’s coming our way next? How our lives have changed since we moved to Kokomo in 1970! Those were the days we visited neighbors. When our children were playing away from home, we had no reason to be concerned if they were gone for hours There is only one entrance to our subdivision, and they were not allowed to leave it.
If we wanted them, we merely rode a bicycle until we found them. One neighbor had a dinner bell. If you heard it, you knew the children living in that house were to return home for a meal or to go someplace.
We seldom locked doors. How well I remember leaving home and locking the doors! It was one of those days when the house needed major cleaning and organizing. I thought no one would see the disaster I was leaving. Can you imagine my surprise when I returned and discovered a neighbor working on the kitchen garbage disposal? After asking how he entered our house, he said he could get in any house in Kokomo without a key. We had been neighbors more than a year, and he discovered a garage window that had not been locked. You can bet it has been locked ever since. At that time we thought life in Kokomo was heaven on earth. Those days are gone, but many happy memories remain.
When we fast-forward to 2020, we wonder about the future. With all the concern about the coronavirus or COVID-19, we’ve learned to appreciate today’s technology. With smart phones and computers, people can be in constant contact with family and friends and even work from home. Television allows us to attend church services.
In the past few years, I’m understanding more and more how God takes care of us without our even realizing it at the time. More than once I read if you couldn’t sleep because you’re worried about something, you need to “turn the problem over to God because He‘s up anyway.” Now that I do that, it makes me wonder what all He did that I missed because I was too busy being a wife, mother, and teacher. Those were the days when I worried.
Fortunately, that is no longer true. The best way to have peace of mind in these challenging days is turning everything over to God. For three months this year our small Prayer and Share Group at church is studying how to face uncertain times. As a result, I realize more than ever that God is in control, and He will make it possible for people who believe in Him to have the best in the end. People can only see what takes place at the time something happens. God sees the picture from beginning to end.
During a sermon on television Sunday, I was reminded of seven habits we should all have every day. They were to pray because you love God, trust and have faith in God, meditate on the word of God, obey God, give to God and people in need, and forgive other people.