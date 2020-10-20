Trap, neuter, release: Kokomo Community Cats has biggest weekend yet, trapping 74 stray cats

Volunteers with a local trap, neuter, release nonprofit set a record by trapping 74 stray cats in one weekend.

While the Kokomo Community Cats volunteers didn’t set out to break a record the weekend of Oct. 3, they had success with two veterinary clinics having the space for the cats, volunteers willing to spend all day watching traps, and the funds to be able to pay for additional traps and cover the vet bills.

“We didn’t start out planning to get that many (cats), but when traps are popping and clinics are willing to take them in, well, you go to the store and get more traps and keep trapping,” read a post on the Kokomo Community Cats Facebook page.

Half of the cats were taken to Four Precious Paws in Kokomo to be spayed or neutered, and the other half were taken to Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Lafayette. Last week, after the cats were sterilized and ear-tipped to identify them as being spayed or neutered, they were released back to the environments from which they came.

Trap, neuter, and release (TNR) is known as a humane approach to addressing community cat populations. It’s been proven to improve the lives of cats while stopping the breeding cycle.

During the record-setting weekend, 42 of the cats came from Maple Lawn Village, which long has had an issue with stray cats. While Missy Kelly, founder of Kokomo Community Cats, said she had been wanting to trap there for a while, the mobile home park fell in gray territory. Though it had a Kokomo address, it actually was located in Miami County, and the nonprofit mainly traps in Howard County.

However, KCC asked for donations specifically to help that area, and $5,000 was raised to assist the cat colony.

Jana Weesner, the manager of the mobile home park, said she was grateful people donated to Kokomo Community Cats on their behalf and thankful for the help in addressing the community cat population.

“I’ve been the manager here for six years, and it’s really been a problem. This has just really been a blessing,” Weesner said. “They’re a real blessing. They just came in and just took it and ran with it, and those women are just wonderful. They said they’ve had this on their hearts for a while, and we had a couple residents in here that have been really wanting it done. We tried to figure out ways. Well, [they] figured out a way.”

While 42 cats were trapped there alone, Kelly said there were around 20 more cats that needed to be trapped.

“It is a huge cat colony, and, you know, mobile home communities – no matter where they are – are the greatest source of kittens and large community cat colonies just because there’s a lot of people that live in a small space. A lot of these mobile home communities, the folks that live there are low-income, so they’re not getting their cats fixed. When their cat has kittens and they can’t keep them and can’t find anybody else to take them, then they’ll put them outside. Or when they move, they leave the cat there because it is a financial hardship for them,” Kelly said.

Because mobile home communities were known to have such large cat colonies, a bill was passed in 2014 to control stay cat populations. House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1199 was signed into law by then-Gov. Mike Pence and supported the work of spay and neuter programs by permitting them to catch, sterilize, and release feral cats in mobile home communities. Previously, they were prohibited from doing so.

Kokomo Community Cats launched that year. Since, Kelly said she and volunteers have trapped in nearly every local mobile home park. While progress has been made, Kelly said there’s always more work to be done.

“Mobile homes, a lot of people move in and out, so mobile homes are kind of hard to keep tabs on the numbers and to see if there’s been a large decline. We’ve been to pretty much all of them in Kokomo. We initially saw a decline, and then people started dumping their cats or losing them. The numbers start to climb, so you really have to stay on them.”

One area that Kelly has seen much progress at was the former Marsh building on North Washington Street, which was one of the first places where the nonprofit trapped. Twenty-nine cats were living there at the time, and all of them were trapped, neutered, and released. While the cats were being trapped, Kelly said she and the volunteers ran into several people who went there specifically to find a free kitten.

“It was because that was a place that people knew that if they wanted a free kitten, they could go and just drive up, grab one, and leave,” she said. “So we trapped all of the cats, and the next year a new one came. We got that cat, and now they’re down to four. There are several places in Kokomo where we have trapped cats, fixed them, and it’s stabilized the colony.”

When volunteers trap cats, they also get them veterinary care if they’re suffering various ailments, like upper respiratory infections and eye infections. Of the 74 cats trapped recently, two of them required an eye to be removed due to serious infections, and others were given antibiotics to treat other infections.

Since founding Kokomo Community Cats, volunteers have trapped and sterilized 3,302 cats.

While Kelly said people doubted the benefit of TNR six years ago, people now are seeing the results and buying into it.

“Our first year, nobody really knew about TNR, and when we first started, we kept being told, ‘You can’t just put these cats back outside. It’s not going to work. The public’s never going to go for this.’ … And now people are noticing there aren’t as many animals in their neighborhood, and they’re super appreciative,” Kelly said.

The volunteers work entirely on donations, and most have full-time jobs and trap in their free time. Kelly said TNR is a lot of work but that the results continue to motivate her.

“The motivation is seeing the colonies go from 30 cats to four. The motivation is not seeing sickly little kittens running around in overcrowded colonies. A lot of these caretakers are so thankful. Some of them have even cried when we’ve come to help them because they felt like there was nothing they could do. They certainly couldn’t afford it. They didn’t have the traps. They didn’t know how to do it,” Kelly said. “It’s a great feeling knowing you’ve really helped a group of animals that certainly can’t help themselves.”

The community can assist, Kelly said, by, first and foremost, sterilizing their cats. If there’s a stray cat outside, Kelly said to get it fixed as well. In addition, monetary donations can be made to Kokomo Community Cats, along with donations of cat food, litter, and traps.

Kroger shoppers also can link their Kroger Plus cards to benefit the nonprofit by registering their card online at krogercommunityrewards.com and selecting “Kokomo Community Cats (ID PYO54). The nonprofit receives a portion of each shopper’s purchases each quarter. Last quarter, Kokomo Community Cats received $426.70 from Kroger from 159 households.