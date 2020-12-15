Toys for Tots helps families provide Christmas gifts

Kelly Humes broke down in tears last Thursday when she was presented with two bicycles to give to her grandchildren whom she's raising.

Humes was at the annual Toys for Tots Partnered with Goodfellows distribution, held at UAW 685 Union Hall, when volunteers told her they had the perfect presents for her grandchildren, ages 10 and 5. The gift was emotional for Humes who said she’d been struggling due to COVID-19 on top of raising grandchildren.

“You have no clue what this means to me. You have no clue,” Humes told the volunteers through tears. “It’s been a struggle, and this is what they wanted, especially my little boy. He wants a big boy bike. He don’t want to ride the little bitty baby bike no more, and I haven’t been able to do it because the COVID. And it’s just a struggle. I mean, it’s hard.”

The volunteers reassured Humes that making Christmas a little easier for families was why Toys for Tots existed.

Gunnery Sgt. Michael Walmsley of the Marine Corps, which has put on the program for more than 70 years, said the program isn't just about material items. It's about bringing hope and joy to struggling families, and he said this year the program had the potential to be more impactful than ever due to the number of families struggling.

“A lot of time when I’m talking about Toys for Tots, if you think about what it really is, we’re giving a toy to a kid at Christmas. It doesn’t sound like it’s that big of a deal because in the grand scheme of things with COVID going on, with everything crazy going on in the world, what the significance of a toy and what I always tell these people is it’s not necessarily the toy the kids are receiving. It’s what the toy represents, and that toy represents hope. It represents normalcy in a very crazy year, especially with COVID going on,” said Walmsley.

The year was difficult for Toys for Tots, too. Typical fund raisers that are held throughout the year couldn’t be held due to COVID-19, and Walmsley said early on he was worried about what the program would look like this year.

However, the community came through with enough toys and monetary donations for Toys for Tots to be able to serve every family that applied, which totaled more than 1,700 Howard County families, up from about 1,500 families last year.

“We were concerned because with Toys for Tots guidelines we weren’t allowed to do certain fund raisers like we were doing last year, so we missed out on a lot of donations. And then due to a lot of people struggling financially, losing their jobs through the COVID pandemic, we were very concerned about how generous the community would be. But Howard County as a whole really brought us together. They saved the majority of our campaign,” he said.

Last week, the Toys for Tots distribution was held at UAW 685 Union Hall, and families were invited in 15-minute increments to shop for their loved ones from the thousands of new toys that were displayed in the union hall.

Zach and Alexis Jackson were among the families shopping. The couple was picking out gifts for their three children, ages 8, 6, and 3, and they said, without Toys for Tots, they wouldn’t be able to get their children anything for Christmas this year due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic.

“This is very nice. It’s sweet because otherwise our kids wouldn’t have anything this year, like at all. We’ve been in a tough spot, struggling due to COVID,” Alexis said. “His other job was giving him way less hours, and he just started a new job. Hopefully things will start picking back up, but we’re behind on bills and stuff. So it’s like we’ve got to catch up anyway, so it’s been tough.”