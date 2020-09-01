Top of the Line owner: 'Cleaning a car is more important now than ever'

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more people have turned their attention to sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces to prevent the spread of germs, and Zach McKillip, owner of Top of the Line Auto Detailing, reminded them not to forget their vehicles.

McKillip encouraged drivers to carry disinfecting wipes with them and regularly wipe down high-touch surfaces in their vehicles, as they’re often forgotten.

“Anytime you go from point A to point B, you’re touching stuff. We’re all more conscious now than ever of, 'Before I jump in, I’m going to sanitize my hands.' But a lot of times you’re probably grabbing that door handle or maybe even touching the steering wheel before you grab the hand sanitizer before you even think about it,” he said.

By keeping wipes or disinfectant spray in the vehicle, McKillip said people can stay up on keeping these surfaces clean. The most important places to clean, he said, are the door handle, the armrest on the left side, the steering wheel, and the shifter.

Further, he suggested people should wipe down their vehicle key as well.

“Another thing people don’t think about is you’re constantly touching your key, but how many of us clean our car keys? That’s just another tip. Just Lysol that enough at the end of the night or if you think about it in the car. Just do a quick wipe on it,” he said. “It’s just so important because those surfaces are constantly getting touched, and they’re things you don’t think about because you’re just thinking about getting from point A to point B.”

While McKillip said drivers can keep up on a lot of the disinfecting and sanitizing themselves, he said an auto detailing will take the sanitizing even further. At the start of the pandemic, McKillip changed his degreasing products to a product that contains hydrogen peroxide, as the ingredient has been said to kill germs that cause viruses, including COVID-19.

And aside from COVID-19, McKillip reminded drivers that cooler weather is approaching, and soon snow and salt will coat the roads.

Prior to the first snowfall, the detailing shop owner said drivers should have their vehicles waxed or wax it themselves. As most waxes last six months, putting a coat on around September through November will keep the vehicle’s exterior protected from the elements through the winter season. In the spring, he recommended putting on a new coat of wax to protect the exterior from the sun.

Also in the winter, he stressed the importance of going through a car wash and getting an underbody wash to flush out debris and salt from under the vehicle that can erode parts.

He also said to regularly vacuum the vehicle throughout the winter.

“Pull out those mats and get the salt off the mats because the salt can always destroy the mats. It’s just simple things like a quick vacuum that are going to save you so much money in the long run,” McKillip said.