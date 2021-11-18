Together again

“The older I get, the more these mean to me,” David Heilman said between sips of coffee, waiting for his fellow Marine Corps veterans to arrive.

They met on Nov. 10, the Marine Corps birthday, not on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

They’ve been doing this for decades, meeting twice a year. They meet on Aug. 29, the day they entered the Marine Corps, and on the day the Marine Corps celebrates its birthday.

It all started in 1956, when 19 young men from Howard County took their physical for entrance into the Marine Corps.

Their numbers have dwindled over the years. Only four arrive for this gathering. There’s Heilman, Max Comerford, Michael Mayfield and Dick Clark, who missed the summer reunion.

“You better put us in the corner,” Heilman told the Omeletty's waitress when he arrived. “We can get rowdy.”

They were rowdy once. Heilman remembers a reunion at the Izaak Walton Lounge that got out of control. “Some dummy …” he pointed at himself. “… bought everyone beer in glass bottles.”

The night did not end well for those glass bottles.

Heilman only tried out for the Marines because he thought there was no chance he would be accepted. He was in for a surprise. The 19 young men were split into two different battalions and shipped to San Diego. After their boot camp ended, they either went to Okinawa or Hawaii, which was still a territory and not yet a state at the time.

The men served for two years.

“There’s no such thing as an ex-Marine,” said Comerford last August. “You never want to say that. The absolute correct thing to say is a former enlisted Marine. We’ll settle for a former Marine, but we never settle for ex-Marine.”

As the crew reunited, the banter began.

“Put Comerfield next to me for the picture so I will look younger,” Heilman said.

“That will just make me seem better looking,” Comerford retorted.

They fall into the old stories, the memories. It’s as if no time has passed, not between their last meeting, not since their service ended.