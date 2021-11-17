Tipton Middle School puts big focus on mental health

TIPTON — Tipton Middle School is bringing a stronger focus on mental health and a new approach to discipline that has created new opportunities for success for its students.

The school has designated two rooms as a calm space and an active space that students can use when they need to reset their mind in order to better focus in class.

“The calming space is part of the mental health initiative a lot of schools are going for,” said Principal Melissa Kikta.

Kikta brought the idea with her when she took the job at Tipton after working at Noblesville.

It was a big thing we were working on there, so when I came here and saw we have this really useful little closet next to my office, we transitioned that over and started to condition our teachers about how to use it and how to get the counselors involved,” she said.

The calm space provides students with a quiet and dimly lit room where they can decompress, collect their thoughts and mentally prepare for a return to the classroom. There is a soft rug that kids can sit on, which is nice for students with sensory issues, Kikta said. The room also contains a sound machine, lights that slowly fade between various colors, two chairs that resemble what one might find in a therapist’s office and a ball chair that encloses students inside a cushioned sphere and can be turned to face outwards or face the wall.

“Sometimes our students come to school not quite ready to learn emotionally, and we needed a space that was going to be comfortable to allow them to settle down and have a better start to their day and then they would be in a better position to start learning in the classroom,” Kikta said.

Where the calm space is contemplative in nature, the active space is all about releasing excess energy. It includes a trampoline, a reclined bike, an agility ladder, a football throw and exercise balls.

“We are going for anything that promotes movement in a safe manner,” Kikta said.

The principal recalled bringing a student with anger issues to the active room. While in the room, he said, “You can’t be mad when you are jumping on a trampoline.”

“You’re right, buddy,” Kikta replied. “You can’t.”

Both rooms are available to students all day, but are used more often in the early morning and after lunch, both times of day when students are most likely to struggle with focus.

Students may request to visit the rooms, but teachers may also send students who are misbehaving to the rooms as well.

The idea is that students will stay in the rooms for less than five minutes and no longer than 10 minutes.

“If they need more than 10 minutes, then that is a phone call to parents that we are really elevated today and we need to have a conversation with them about leaving the learning environment and starting fresh tomorrow,” Kikta.

“The key to all of this, the calming space and the active space, is the conversation afterwards,” she said. “‘Why did you come down here today?’ ‘What happened before you needed to make that decision to come down here?’ ‘How can we keep you in that classroom?’ ‘What can we do next to that helps you stay in [the classroom] longer?’ The kids are very much responding to that. I’m so thankful we got this started before COVID, so that it is well established now that we are dealing with all the fallout of this craziness and inconsistency. Starting in August my kids were able to get into these rooms and feel the benefit of it.”

The rooms have been a big benefit for Tipton Middle School since the pandemic began. Kikta noted the eighth graders have not had a normal taste of middle school since they were sixth graders. Their first year of middle school was interrupted by COVID and completed via virtual learning. In 2020, they spent the school year in and out of class, switching from in-class learning to virtual learning and coping with school shutdowns and possible contact tracing quarantine.

The loss of academic endurance is another struggle. Students haven’t had to commit to five days a week of in-person instruction for several years or dealt with the classroom expectations that come with that.

“While some students were joyful and excited about being back in school five days a week, others were showing signs of anxiety and stress,” said Gena Schultz, student services adviser. “We were seeing many of our students overwhelmed and struggling with anxiety, information overload, conflicting information, concerns about family members who were sick or lost jobs, which in turn only added to more worry about money along with other stressors that come along naturally at this age. The anxiety and stress were manifesting itself in some students struggling to get through their day, having difficulty staying on task, with relationships and attendance. The toll on their physical and emotional health came in the form of frequent complaints of headaches or stomachaches, crying, anxiety and even feelings of anger.”

“Our kids have quickly developed other habits so that is very stressful on the students,” Kikta said. Middle school students aren’t known for their maturity and being able to handle stressful environments. So we want to help teach them how to take care of themselves a little better and work through some of the stresses in a more productive way.”

Kikta said the teachers and staff work hard to protect the students’ privacy when they visit or are sent to the rooms — social media is another factor that makes life much more stressful for current students than past generations, as the events and embarrassments have a lifespan that far outlasts school hours now — but many students also speak about their experiences in the rooms.

“Some of the kids talk about where they go and why they go there and advocate for it,” she said. “For the most part, I think the kids have bought into it so that there isn’t that negative connotation to needing or using that room. The kids see it as a benefit to go.”