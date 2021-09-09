TIFFANY DAMITZ: Meet Bona Vista's Staff Recruiter

Bona Vista has welcomed a new staff member, Alika Altmiller, who joins our human resources department as staff recruiter. Our agency is so excited to have her on board to help with recruitment, employee relations and retention.

Alika was born and raised in Kokomo, where she currently resides. She is a 2018 graduate of Indiana University Kokomo with a degree in health sciences. Though she is new to the Bona Vista scene, she is tenured in the nonprofit world. Alika has five years of experience working with nonprofit organizations, which leads to her passion for advocacy. How fortunate are we to have her join our team?

Bona Vista has always stood out to Alika as an agency whose services are integral in the community. She notes having been encouraged by the work that our staff members do for our clients, which led to her interest in getting involved. “I've always been inspired by the work Bona Vista does for the community,” said Alika. “I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. It’s exciting to work for an organization that is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion for its staff and clients.”

A primary benefit of employment with us that is worth mentioning is the Bona Vista family of staff and clients. Our employees are so involved in the lives of our clients that they become like family members. We really have a great team currently and an exciting future ahead. In her short few weeks with Bona Vista, Alika has grown to appreciate the workplace culture and her coworkers.

“My favorite part about the position so far is being part of such an incredible team!” Alika remarks. “Everyone has been so welcoming and supportive. It truly feels like I’m part of a family here.”

Alika joins Bona Vista at an exciting time, when staff recruitment is a primary organizational focus. She will now get to promote our employee benefits and company culture to interested applicants. These include medical, dental and vision insurance, paid vacation and medical time, staff development opportunities and paid holidays for full-time employees.

You can learn more about these benefits and open positions at bonavista.org or by stopping by to chat with Alika at one of her September events. She is hosting open interviews from 1 to 2 p.m. every Tuesday in Peru at 425 S. Main St. and every Thursday in Kokomo at 1800 S. Plate St. Also, she will attend the Community Garage Sale at Kokomo Beach on Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Peru Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 18, where hours will be announced on social media. You can also catch her at many downtown events, including First Fridays. Make sure to follow her on Bona Vista’s recruiting social media pages: Facebook @bvjobs, Instagram @bonalavistababy, Twitter @RecruitingBona and Snapchat @bonalavistababy.

“I'm looking forward to meeting new people and connecting them to their passion!” said Alika. “Working for a nonprofit is extremely rewarding. I believe everyone should have the chance to work in this field at some point in their life. When you work for an organization like Bona Vista, you get to support and uplift your community every day!”