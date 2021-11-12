Tiffany Damitz: Halloween kicks off holiday season at Bona Vista

Welcome to our favorite time of the year at Bona Vista – the holiday season! To kick it off, we hosted our traditional Halloween activities last week for both the children and adults in our services.
The Early Childhood administration hosts a costume parade annually to allow students to trick-or-treat through the building. Staff from all departments dressed up and brought candy into the hallways of our Laguna Street location. Students dressed up in their Halloween costume or in play costumes from the classroom and paraded through the building collecting candy from staff members.
Similarly, the Bona Vista Adult Day Services program also hosted a costume parade in celebration of Halloween last week. Staff met at the Crossing facility, as well as the Jill S. Dunn Center, and created a line for clients to parade through, complete with spooky music and treats. Many clients participated by donning costumes, but everyone indulged in collecting candy and enjoying the party.
The Halloween parties and parades are cherished traditions at Bona Vista. This tradition is easily a favorite for all who participate. Everyone obviously loves candy but also the chance to dress up and have fun with coworkers, clients and students. We are excited for this opportunity to take a break from the usual day to day and celebrate a holiday with each other.
Halloween kicks off the holiday season and Bona Vista has more festivities in store for clients and staff members. If you are interested in joining the excitement with a job that provides incredible value while also having a lot of fun, check out available job openings at bonavista.org. Bona Vista is currently hiring for a number of positions and now is the time to get plugged in to a career that gives back and makes a difference.
If you’re in the holiday giving spirit, you can donate by visiting bonavista.org as well.