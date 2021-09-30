TIFFANY DAMITZ: Bona Vista VP to serve as chair of statewide committee

Brittnee Smith, regional vice president, Business Development & Support Services at DSI/Bona Vista Programs, has been appointed chairwoman of the Interagency Coordinating Council (ICC) for Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities for the 2022 year.

ICC is Indiana’s early intervention council comprised of parents, providers and other stakeholders of the First Steps community, all appointed by the governor. First Steps is the state’s Medicaid Part C early intervention program providing physical, occupational, developmental and speech therapies to children birth to 3 years old. First Steps is a program of the Bureau of Child Development Services, Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services in the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

Smith, who has been with Bona Vista Programs since 2007, began her experience in First Steps in 2015. She has served on the ICC for the last few years and looks forward to the appointment as chairwoman in order to further advocate for the early intervention community.

“I’m honored to be appointed as chairperson for the ICC,” said Smith. “Bona Vista is a provider agency for the First Steps Program for infants and toddlers, and it is crucial that agencies have representation on such an important council. With the help and support of other First Steps agencies, all of our therapists that provide vital services and stakeholders, I’m able to advocate for the needs of the program to help continue to make this a successful early intervention program in the state of Indiana. With a successful early intervention program, children ages birth to 3 are able to receive the highest quality services to hit their developmental milestones and succeed in their first steps of life.”

In her new role, Smith will represent the ICC to the state and involved stakeholders. She will preside over all council meetings and executive committee meetings. In addition, Smith will also consult with First Steps leadership regarding challenges and opportunities that face the early intervention community.

Both DSI and Bona Vista are members of the Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (INARF), the trade organization for agencies providing services to people with disabilities. INARF supports service providers and advocates for quality services at the state level.

“Bona Vista Programs has been a leader in early intervention services for decades,” said John Barth, INARF President/CEO. “Brittnee Smith’s appointment as the ICC chair means the council will continue to focus on the needs of the children and families first, and the enormous impact these imperative services have on a child’s development. In addition, Brittnee’s leadership and experience will bring an important agency perspective to enhance the collaboration between agencies, providers, families and children.”

If you are interested in First Steps services or how to attend the ICC meetings, which are open to the public, please call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.