Tiffany Damitz: Bona Vista to raise funds for We Care

It’s that time of the year again, when our community starts planning for holiday traditions and activities. One of our very favorites is, of course, We Care!
We Care is synonymous with Christmas in Kokomo, and Bona Vista staff and clients always look forward to participating in the festivities and events that are lined up. So many valuable and necessary nonprofit agencies in the area benefit from the assistance given by We Care. It’s important that our entire community collaborates to help raise funds for this cause.
Bona Vista will once again participate in the annual We Care Trim-a-Tree Festival, located at the Markland Mall. If you’re unfamiliar with this popular Kokomo tradition, it is a fundraiser for the local nonprofit support organization, We Care. A limited number of Christmas tree and wreath displays are individually adopted by local businesses, groups and individuals to be decorated, displayed and then auctioned off as a fundraiser for We Care.
The whole process is a lot of fun for the participating groups, as well as the entire community that gets to tour the trees while they’re on display. You won’t want to miss the chance to see the Christmas trees on display at the Markland Mall from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14. You may vote on your favorite displays by dropping coins or dollar bills in the assigned bucket. The display with the most votes is awarded the People’s Choice Award Trophy. The event will conclude with the auction on Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m., where anyone can join the bidding on their favorite trees.
Our team has chosen an Indiana University theme, and we will be decking out our little corner of the mall in all things Hoosiers. Get ready to check out our crimson and cream display, with some exciting and unique IU surprises mixed in. We also hope to include in our exhibit a variety of children’s toys, as well, to increase the value that it brings to We Care at the auction.
A successful tree project for the We Care Trim-a-Tree Festival requires decorations and gifts to include underneath. So, Bona Vista hosts internal fundraisers each year to help with these costs. This year we have hosted a pancake breakfast and will be hosting a taco lunch. Our employees and staff look forward to these events, as they are a fun way to help out a great organization in our community. The more money we raise, the better our tree display will be, which, in turn, translates to a greater donation to We Care from the tree at the auction.
Plan to attend the 2021 We Care Trim-a-Tree Festival from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14 at the Markland Mall. The event is a popular favorite pastime during the holiday season for kids and adults alike. Grab a hot chocolate and make your way around the entire mall corridor to see the hard work that so many groups have dedicated to this exciting event. There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season!