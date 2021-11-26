Tiffany Damitz: Bona Vista prepares for Giving Tuesday

As you prepare for Thanksgiving festivities, I’m sure a lot of you, like me, are thinking about the retail holidays that follow: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Another important one is also Giving Tuesday, on Nov. 30.
Giving Tuesday is a chance to kick off the holiday season of giving by helping a nonprofit that is important to you. This day was established, in the midst of the largest retail season, as a way to remember those less fortunate this time of year.
At Bona Vista, we are preparing for Giving Tuesday with a campaign titled “You Give, We Get” that we will use on our social media to hopefully highlight the impact each gift has on our clients. We have asked many individuals in our services what tangible items or services they value most and have compiled a few videos that we will share next Tuesday on Facebook @bonavistaprogramsinc and on Instagram @bonavistaprograms. Sometimes a donation can provide a client’s favorite art supply, and sometimes it means diapers and wipes for our early childhood students.
Our team will also encourage our supporters to share an “unselfie” of themselves on social media, depicting their personal reason for giving to Bona Vista. Many of our donors have experience with the services we provide and believe in our mission. Other supporters recognize the importance of our programs in the community and want to be a part of the impact Bona Vista makes each day.
Mostly, our supporters just want to do good and help others. Donations to Bona Vista provide a more meaningful day for clients in Day Services. They provide valuable childcare for early childhood families who couldn’t work otherwise. Donations allow for quality pre-employment training for those individuals in our WorkForce Diversity program and expanded technology for clients to use in our employment services.
Please consider Bona Vista when planning your Giving Tuesday contribution. You can impact lives right here in your community by supporting a local nonprofit. If you are interested, please visit bonavista.org/donate to contribute.
Even if you do not donate, please consider making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile, which will donate a portion of your total purchase to Bona Vista if you choose. Visit smile.amazon.com, select Bona Vista Programs and shop as you normally would. This is a simple way to support us year round.