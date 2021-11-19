Tiffany Damitz: Bona Vista hiring for the holiday season

The holidays are very fun, but can be very expensive. If you are a caring individual looking for additional income, please check out the open positions available at Bona Vista Programs in both Kokomo and Peru.
Right now we are hiring for a variety of positions and skill sets. Are you a compassionate person looking for a rewarding career where you see yourself making a difference every day? Maybe our Direct Support Professional position is a good fit for you to hone your caregiving skills. Perhaps, instead, you are the unofficial handyman and jack of all trades that everyone calls when something is broken. You might want to check out our Maintenance Technician position to put your knowledge to work. Are you, instead, a nurse looking for a change and seeking an environment where you are valued and appreciated? Our Residential Nursing position may be a great fit.
If you like to work with young children, our Early Childhood Services is hiring for full-time, part-time and substitute teachers. If you are good with numbers and organization, we are also hiring for a Client Benefit Specialist. If you like to work in the community and help those with disabilities obtain employment, you should look into our Employment Specialist opening.
The point is evident: Bona Vista is hiring for a large variety of positions and seeking a myriad of skills and interests. Please visit bonavista.org to see the full list and detailed job descriptions. If you’d rather talk with someone in person, our human resources department is hosting open interviews every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Peru, at 425 W. Main St., and every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Kokomo at 1800 S. Plate St.
Our human resources team will also have a table at the Kokomo Area Career Fair this Thursday, Nov. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo’s Hingst Hall, located at 1815 E. Morgan St. This is a great opportunity to discuss available positions with a Bona Vista representative who can answer questions about benefits, pay, schedule and training.
Bona Vista also offers some amazing benefits to our employees. We offer paid vacation time and paid medical leave, as well as paid holidays. Additionally, our full-time employees are eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits. Bona Vista pays for trainings, offers flexible schedules and has a referral bonus program. We host staff development opportunities and recognition events. Also, our caregiving positions start at up to $13 per hour.
If you are interested in our list of available jobs, please visit bonavista.org or follow our recruiting page on Facebook, @bvjobs. You can follow our staff recruiter’s monthly events to see where she will be if you’d like to discuss details or apply in person. If you are looking for a fun team to join, please check out the opportunities at Bona Vista.