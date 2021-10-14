THS band department is nuts about walnuts

The Tipton HS Band Department is nuts about walnuts and are ready to pick up walnuts around the greater Tipton area to raise funds for our students on October 9, 16, and 23. If you have walnuts you want removed from your property, call Matt Skiba, Band Director at (765) 675-7431, ext. 128) or email (mskiba@tcsc.k12.in.us) to be included on the list to have walnuts removed. While volunteers many not get to every resident interested, they will do their best to collect all the walnuts they can!

Kid-friendly straw maze

Can you find your way out of our kid-friendly maze? The library invites families with children to head to the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville any day between Oct. 1 and 31 to explore our straw maze, which changes every year.

Frank’ly awesome storytime to-go kit

Don’t be scared! It’s Frankenslime, not Frankenstein! This kit for 3- to 5-year-olds includes kindergarten-readiness activities, a storybook, and a craft! Pick one up, while supplies last, on Monday, Oct. 18, at any KHCPL location. Then join Ms. Susan on our Facebook page or YouTube channel as she shares a story about a young slime scientist who’s surprised when her latest creation comes to life!

Pumpkin painting

KHCPL provides pumpkins and paint for toddlers through fifth-graders, who provide all the creativity to decorate their pumpkin any way they want. Dress for a mess. We offer pumpkin painting at the various times, days, and locations: 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at KHCPL South; 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at KHCPL Main; and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville.

Fall break nun

If families with kids are planning a staycation during fall break, then make sure you join KHCPL for fun activities for families.

From 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at KHCPL Main, play with LEGO. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at KHCPL Main, paint a pumpkin. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at KHCPL Main, make a craft and earn Digital Diver points. From 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at KHCPL Main, play a variety of games and earn Digital Diver points.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville, play Giant Jenga, Yardzee, and Dominos, and build with the Imagination Playground.

Monster Mash

Bring your toddlers through fifth-graders to dance with us during the Monster Mash at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at KHCPL South! Let your child wear their costume or dress up clothes!

Pumpkin painting in the park

The KPRD will host a pumpkin painting event on Saturday, October 16 at Jackson Morrow Park ffrom 11am to 4pm. The event will be held outside of the Kirkendall Nature Center along the walking path and is FREE and open to the public. The KPRD will have 300 pumpkins and painting materials available while supplies last.

Halloween hours set

Kokomo, Russiaville and Greentown have set hours for trick or treating on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.