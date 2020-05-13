The Taylor High School Scholarship program announced a new scholarship fund.
The fund’s kickoff will be the class’s 50th anniversary this year. A committee of members has established a fund at the Community Foundation with a goal of $100,000 with three $1,000 grants to be given this year.
Open to Taylor seniors and grads, the scholarships’ criteria are “B” average, activities at Taylor and in the community, and character. Categories are general, nomination by a ‘70 grad, and need.
Trade and vocational schools are welcome, in addition to four-year universities.
Founding members are Jacki Lynn, Greg Foust, Mark Howes, and Paul Hoppes with THS Scholarship Coordinator Charles Short.
Applications are available from Short at cshort@taylor.k12.in.us.