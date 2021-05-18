Three of Ivy Tech’s Outstanding Students are in ASAP program

Rigorous, fast-paced coursework couldn’t stop a handful of Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region students from finishing at the top of their respective programs.

Three students who earned the Dean’s Outstanding Student Award, which is bestowed upon one student in each program, were in the college’s ASAP program. In that program, students earn associate’s degrees, which traditionally take two years to complete, in 11 months.

“This year three of our ASAP students have taken home the Outstanding Student Award, which is just so awesome for our program. What a way to show off their success and the success of the program,” said Beth Chaney, director of ASAP.

Student Sydney Querry was one of those students. Querry graduated from Eastern High School in 2020, and after hearing about a friend’s success with the ASAP program, she decided to enroll last spring.

With plans to continue her education to earn a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, Querry pursued an associate’s degree in general students, a path that proved most beneficial to her as her coursework was tailored so that she would finish with the credits needed to continue at a four-year college.

In the fall, she will begin a year ahead of schedule — as a junior — at Indiana University Kokomo to earn a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. She hopes to teach sixth-grade language arts in the future.

Querry said she loved going through the ASAP program as it saved not only money but also time.

“It definitely helped save money because that’s my main goal. I want to get an education just like how everybody else is, but I want to save as much money as I can,” she said. “I’m going to IUK in the fall, and this will help me by being a junior and being one grade ahead of everybody. I just felt like it was saving money and then saving my time as well.”

Jada Row, who earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts, also received an Outstanding Student Award. Row, who graduated in 2019 after being homeschooled, had dreams to go to Indiana University Bloomington, but she said after talking to her parents and looking at her finances, it wasn’t feasible.

So, she took a gap year and worked fulltime. In the fall of 2020, she enrolled in Ivy Tech’s ASAP program. Her older sister, Kennedy Row, had gone through it and enjoyed the accelerated pace.

Now, one year later, Row is graduating from the ASAP program with an associate’s degree in liberal arts. She also worked three jobs during the program — as a lifeguard for the Grant County YMCA, as a cashier at the Marion Meijer, and as a violin instructor — and now she’s in a position to head to IU Bloomington in the fall where she will transfer in as junior majoring in international studies.

Now she’s back on track to graduate with her classmates.

Row said she was glad she chose the ASAP program not only to complete two years of college quicker but also because of the skills she learned during it. She said it helped her learn time management and personal responsibility.

She also was grateful to have been selected as a 2021 Outstanding Student.

“I was surprised. I’ve always been told that I’m a hard worker, but I don’t really feel like it. I just kind of do what needs to be done, so while I was working through those assignments it seems like such a long list. As you’re doing it, it’s just like one thing at a time. You don’t think to look ahead and look at the big picture, so when I received the award, I was just very surprised and excited,” Row said.

The third ASAP student who received the award was Ashton Boring, a 2020 Kokomo High School graduate who earned an associate’s degree in science. She plans to transfer to Ball State University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology with plans to become a child and family therapist.

Boring called the program rewarding and said it taught her invaluable skills.

"It was pretty stressful at times but also rewarding. I still haven't fully registered all that I have accomplished since everything is so fast-paced," she said.

Cody Mullins, an associate professor of English at Ivy Tech, had Boring and Row in class, and he said both students were deserving of the award, especially during such challenging times due to COVID-19 and a lot of virtual coursework.

“Ashton and Jada both represent the spirit of the ASAP program — punctual, dedicated, conscientious, and helpful to others, and ultimately adaptable and flexible in the weirdest possible year. It’s difficult to be memorable in this virtual environment, I think, where a lot of our personal interaction — between classes, during breaks, during office hours, etc. — is lost, and yet both of these remarkable young women are people I’ll always remember,” said Mullins.

Ivy Tech's assistant professor of education, Tara Kaser, had Querry in class and had high praise for her.

"Sydney always brings forth her best effort. She works hard, attends every class, participates meaningfully, and gets her work done early. This is so important because, as a teacher, Sydney isn’t just going to expect hard work from her students; she is going to model it for them," said Kaser.

Ivy Tech Community College is enrolling for the next cohort for the ASAP program, which begins June 7. Coursework is spread over five eight-week terms with classes held from 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To be admitted, students must be younger than 22 years old, have a high school GPA of at least 2.5, and have a strong attendance record. To enroll, email bchaney1@ivytech.edu or text 574-835-5255.