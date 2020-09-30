Three Howard County students were among the 16,000 students nationwide named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, a title only bestowed upon those earning approximately the top 1 percent of PSAT scores.

Now, those students will have a chance to be among the approximately 8,000 students to be named National Merit finalists and earn scholarship dollars. The local students who were named semifinalists were Ethan Zackschewski, Kokomo High School; Graciela Cavazos, Taylor High School; and Clayton Kelly, Western High School.

Zackschewski said he was honored to be named a semifinalist, as that accomplishment in itself looks good on college applications.

“Being a National Merit Scholar helps establish my academic abilities in college admissions. I already have completed an application that asked me to select specific accolades I have achieved … now one of them is ‘National Merit semifinalist.’ For me, this achievement highlights my academic capabilities, which allows me to focus on expressing my interests, extracurriculars, and community service in my college applications,” he said.

While being named a semifinalist is based on standardized testing, Zackschewski said there’s more to being a successful well-rounded student than scoring high on a test.

“Ironically, I believe test scores are a superficial method to gauge academic success, and while being a National Merit semifinalist is extraordinary, it is not the be-all and end-all. I believe the gaining, and retaining, of knowledge is most important to success in life, not just in school. So, while some people may be naturally better test-takers, the students who can apply their knowledge appropriately in real life will be the most successful,” he said.

The Western High School student has tentative plans to major in biology and minor in entrepreneurship and enter medical school to become a physician with his own practice. However, he said he remained open-minded to new interests he may develop while in college.

He attributed his success so far in school to Kokomo High School allowing him to choose many of his own classes.

“This enjoyment makes it easy to pay attention in class and be involved in school, which naturally correlates to academic success,” he said. “My advice (to other students) is to find ways to enjoy school, whether it is by picking more engaging classes or by creating study groups. However, not every class is going to be fun all the time, but sometimes you have to do things you do not want to do in order to achieve something you want.”

As for Western High School’s semifinalist, Kelly said being named a finalist would help ease a lot of his worries about college.

“I have always been worried about the cost of my education, and earning the scholarship money given to finalists would go a long way toward covering costs,” he said. “Being named a National Merit Scholar would allow me to explore more options in my college education. As an example, with the cost of tuition partially offset by the scholarship, I could look into study abroad programs that I never otherwise would have considered due to the inherent costs.”

While Kelly hasn’t decided on which college he plans to attend yet, his dream is to go to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, though he also would consider IUPUI and Valparaiso University here in Indiana.

He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in physics and go on to earn a master’s degree or a doctorate in the field. His goal is to become a scientific researcher or physics professor. While he’s undecided on the type of physics he’d like to study, he’s currently interested in quantum computing.

Kelly attributed his success in high school to his willingness to stick with a problem.

“If I am faced with a question that I don’t have a good answer for, I won’t stop looking for an answer for it, no matter how long it takes or how hard the problem is. This determination drives me to seek out new information and new ways of thinking, which in turn have helped me grow as a person and a student,” Kelly said.

As for advice for other students, he encouraged them to never be afraid to ask for help.

“Nobody achieves great things on their own. Ask your teachers, your parents, your friends. Ask anyone you think can help you when you find something that stumps you. It’s surprising how helpful people are willing to be, and generally all you have to do is ask. Don’t let pride stop you from asking people for help because every expert was once a beginner,” Kelly said.

Taylor High School’s semifinalist, Cavazos, said it felt good to be named a semifinalist. This year, around 1.5 million high school students entered the program, and she said she was honored to be among the 1 percent named as semifinalists.

“It feels really great. I worked hard, so I’m glad that I got it,” she said.

After high school, Cavazos plans to student agronomy, or crop science. Growing up in a rural community and watching people around her garden and farm, she said, piqued her interest and inspired her to pursue the field.

Cavazos attributed her success to her parents, who she said put a lot of value on education. In addition, she said it didn’t hurt that she personally enjoys learning. She said she always made a point to study, even on days she was busy.

“Even if I didn’t have a lot of time during the day, I would always set aside a little bit of time to study,” she said.

This year marks the 66th year for the National Merit Scholarship Program. The semifinalists have the opportunity to continue the competition for the chance to win scholarships worth, in total, more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

To advance to the next round, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements, including submitting a detailed scholarship application, and more than 90 percent of semifinalists are expected to attain “finalist” standing in February 2021. Then, more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the title of Merit Scholar. Merit Scholars are selected based on their skills, accomplishments, and potential for college success.