This week marks 30 years since the introduction of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed this legislation into law to protect Americans of all abilities. The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, establishes the rights for persons with disabilities to have access to the same mainstream way of life that is expected by those without disabilities.
“Three weeks ago we celebrated our nation's Independence Day. Today we're here to rejoice in and celebrate another 'independence day,' one that is long overdue. With today's signing of the landmark Americans for Disabilities Act, every man, woman, and child with a disability can now pass through once-closed doors into a bright new era of equality, independence, and freedom,” stated President George H.W. Bush at the signing.
This legislation was needed prior to 1990, but those of us at Bona Vista are still thankful for the freedoms and liberties that it has provided since. Our doors opened in 1958 for local children with disabilities when it became increasingly apparent that there was a community-wide need. Bona Vista School, as we were called then, provided an opportunity for students to learn in an environment catered to their style of learning. In 1966, we added services for adults with disabilities. Long before there was official legislation, Bona Vista was providing an environment of learning and opportunity to a community of persons with disabilities and their families.
We are thankful for the Americans with Disabilities Act and for the support that it has assisted with. Please join Bona Vista in celebrating and including people of all abilities.