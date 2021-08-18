Do you need to add spice to your life? In the process of sending our books to new homes, “The Spice of Life” appeared. It‘s more than 70 years old and compiled by a teacher who wanted to have a thought for the day for his students. The original authors are unknown and there is no copyright for this 88-page book. The remainder of today’s article gives you thoughts worth remembering from “The Spice of Life”.
“A pessimist is one who makes difficulties of his opportunities; an optimist is one who makes opportunities of his difficulties. The world stands aside to let anyone pass who knows where he is going. Old age is like everything else. To make a success of it, you’ve got to start young. The best way to succeed in life is to act on the advice you give others. The real measure of our wealth is how much we should be worth if we lost all our money.
“A wise man sometimes changes his mind but a fool never does. Too many people don’t care what happens as long as it doesn’t happen to them. If you are not treated the way you deserve to be – be thankful. You grow up the day you have your first real laugh - at yourself. Anger is only one letter short of danger. The trouble with being a good sport is that you have to lose to prove it.
“If we fill our hours with regrets over failures of yesterday, and with worries over the problems of tomorrow, we have no today in which to be thankful. The trouble with the future is that it usually arrives before we’re ready for it. Sympathy is never wasted except when you give it to yourself. You can take the day off but you can’t put it back. Are you contributing to the solution or adding to the problem?
“Folks who never do any more than they get paid for, never get paid for any more than they do. Tomorrow is the longest day in the week. That’s because of the things we are going to do. Never buy anything with a handle on it. This indicates work. If the best things in life are free, why do we have to pay so much for less than the best? When your outgo exceeds your income, your upkeep could become your downfall.
“Something you get for nothing is usually worth it. It used to be that a man who saved money was a miser, but today he’s a wonder. Some of us never put our best foot forward until we get the other one in hot water. There is no right way to do the wrong thing. Money saved for a rainy day buys a much smaller umbrella than it used to. Before borrowing money from a friend, decide which you need more. Perfect wives don’t expect perfect husbands. Beware of politicians who claim they’ll build you a pie in the sky - they’re using your dough.”
