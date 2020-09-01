Do you judge others? Because my brothers were 10 and 14 years older than I and had already left home, I grew up pretty much as an only child.
Life changed drastically when I entered first grade and learned “how the other half lived.” Many classmates, at a little country school, did not have the strict upbringing that existed at our house. That’s when I began judging classmates.
When I’d arrive home after a day at school, mother received a broad education on how wild my classmates were. That’s when mother began teaching the real meaning of Matthew 7:1-2. Over and over she would repeat, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
By the time I left for college 12 years later, I had certainly been taught not to judge anyone. It was good training. Since I’ve never smoked that first cigarette or consumed a can of beer, I was not exactly prepared for my first two roommates.
Mother was happy that one was the daughter of a minister. The other was the sister of a missionary in China. Little did she know each of them was delighted to be away from home so they could smoke two packages of cigarettes daily. Since I was attending a small conservative college, no liquor was allowed on campus. In less than a week, the two roommates had discovered good places to drink off campus.
Mother wanted to bring me home and forget about college. Fortunately my younger brother said I needed to learn how to cope with problems then, and college was where I needed to learn that lesson. By the end of the first semester, both roommates had flunked, and I fell heir to a wonderful, understanding, sober roommate.
In the process of getting rid of saved articles, one page at a time, I discovered many famous people have been misjudged. Einstein was 4 years old before he could speak and 7 before he could read. Isaac Newton did poorly in grade school. Beethoven’s music teacher told him, “As a composer you are hopeless.” Teachers told Thomas Edison he was too stupid to learn anything. Walt Disney was fired as a newspaper editor because he had “no good ideas.”
Caruso’s music teacher told him, “You can’t sing. You have no voice at all.” Louisa May Alcott was told by an editor that she could never write anything that had popular appeal. Fred Waring was once rejected from high school chorus. Louis Pasteur was rated as mediocre in college chemistry. Lee Tolstoy flunked out of college. Verner von Braun flunked ninth-grade algebra. Admiral Richard E. Byrd been retired from the navy, as “unfit for service” until he flew over the North Pole and South Pole. What were all these people who judged thinking?