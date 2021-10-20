'There's always next year'

GALVESTON — It all started this past spring when Audree Zorich, 16, was diagnosed with rare synovial sarcoma. It was thought she had a hernia, but tests soon revealed a tumor in her stomach. This led to radiation, surgery and chemotherapy.

No, it started long before that, when she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a toddler.

No. That’s still wrong. It all started when Audree sang her first song, made her first piece of art, realized the value of putting others first.

“As Audree grew from infancy into young childhood, I would weed out toys that she outgrew to give to the Mission or Open Arms,” her mother, Miranda Zorich, remembered. “She caught on to this and started helping to choose which toys to give to children that didn't have any. It's a thing we love to do.”

“She always sees other people’s struggles and wants to help them,” said her her father, Brandon Zorich.

Her mother lovingly calls her “the quirky kid at Lewis Cass”, where she is a freshman. When asked to pick five quirky things (films, books, music) that might explain who she is to her fellow students, she instead wished for her classmates to have experiences of their own.

Go to a festival like the Strawberry Festival, she said. She would want them to travel and find their own experiences, like how she has gone to the Howard County 4-H Fair or Indiana Beach. Don’t limit yourself, she said. Be openminded, she said.

The Strawberry Festival? Greentown fair? Indiana Beach? She names these places like one might list New York City, the Olympics and the Super Bowl. Audree is going to love the world when she is old enough and healthy enough to explore it beyond Howard County.

The world has been limited for Audree this past summer. Normally, at this time of year, she would be volunteering at the Edge of Insanity haunted attraction, where she has been scaring visitors for the past three years. When it was time to start planning for the current Halloween season, Audree apologized to everyone involved because she wouldn’t be able to help.

Audree gives all of her duties 110%, whether it be raking the yard or performing as the asylum inmate Rose, said Walt and Tammy Ingham, who have run the haunted attraction for more than a decade.

Now, Audree and her family prepare meals and deliver them to the Inghams and their Halloween volunteers. That way Audree can still be involved, said her father.

“She is always excited and filled with energy to help out,” Walt Ingham said. “Whether it is helping to work get the haunt ready for the season, or acting for our patrons, giving them a top notch show. She really is a gem.”

Here is one of many interesting things about Audree. She was horrified of haunted houses. She chose to volunteer as a way to conquer her fear. She took baby steps, going through the Inghams’ haunted asylum with the lights on, performing in a limited space until she was comfortable with the environment, slowly taking more on as she grew more confident, finally finding great joy in the many visitors she frightened.

“It’s kind of thrilling,” she said of scaring people. “It’s going from being so terrified I cower behind somebody to being so proud of it that I’m scaring someone instead.”

It’s that same bravery, willingness to succeed and stubbornness that has carried her through her cancer treatments.

That’s why she performed in a show choir kick line after undergoing a biopsy that left a four-inch incision in her groin.

“She powered through,” said her mother. “As usual, she’s a little warrior. ‘I’m doing this. You are not going to not let me do my choir.’ So she did.”

The day before this interview, Audree was rushed down to Indianapolis because her blood work was in bad shape. She spent five hours getting blood platelets.

“I usually can’t tell when my blood platelets are low,” said Audree. “But I was able to tell that I was feeling like garbage and I’m not OK.”

Yet here she was the following day, laughing, talking and full of optimism, as if she didn’t have a care in the world.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve had to fight through something,” Audree said. “This will go away. I’ve had to deal with CP [cerebral palsy] from birth.”

Audree didn’t start to walk until she was 16 months old, her mother said. She had visual problems that required surgery. Hours after the surgery Audree was moving from room to room, seeing a whole new world.

At the age of 3, her parents noticed her legs were developing differently. A doctor in Indianapolis diagnosed her with cerebral palsy, which was also the reason she had struggled with her vision as a toddler.

Now she receives treatment from the Shriners Children Hospital in Chicago, which has done wonderful work with her, according to her mom.

“If I didn’t fight through the CP — if I didn’t do my best to get through it — I wouldn’t have gotten where I am,” said Audree. “My stubbornness has a big part to play in that. If something tries to push me down, I fight it.”

“That doesn’t mean she is argumentative,” her mother said. “She’s just like, ‘I’m doing it.’”

A lot of who Audree is comes from her parents.

“I’m one of those moms where if there is something to be done, I get it done,” Miranda said. “I kind of push my feelings to the side so I can focus on what has to be done. Not to say that it is easy, especially when your kid is so sick and there is nothing you can do about it. But that’s just my personality. I see things that need to be done and I take care of them. And maybe that’s helped me through the process, because it’s given me tasks to take care of.”

Audree recalled bad muscle spasms following her surgery that would bring her to her knees while her parents stood by her side, unable to do anything more than offer support and comfort.

“They are both the type of people who hate standing by, who hate being unable to do anything,” she said.

“She gets a lot of that stubbornness from me,” her mother said. “And her father, too. I guess she gets a double dose.”

She also gets music history lessons from her father. He’s taught her about Queen and Pink Floyd, quizzes her on songs — who sings this? What year is this from? It’s a game that has allowed them to grow closer, said her father. They fondly listen to Primus when they go fishing.

Audree has definitely developed her own taste in music, however, currently leaning towards an eclectic mix of Celtic and sea shanties.

She loves to sing. Last school year she sang baritone, alto and soprano in the Lewis Cass choir. She was awarded the most valuable singer award at the end of the year.

When it comes to art, she likes to paint, sculpt and work with epoxy resin, making coasters and jewelry out of the substance.

Art has been a big coping mechanism for her during her cancer ordeal. She often sleeps on the living room couch due to easier access to other areas of the house, and her parents have set up a little art studio for her in the corner of the living room.

“[Art] kind of just helps me take my mind off of it,” Audree said. “It helps me think of something else to do. I draw characters onto canvas and paint them the best I can or I paint very abstract art.”

Her seventh grade art teacher at Lewis Cass, Mr. Hearst, remembers Audree’s passion for helping others playing out in the classroom. She was always ready to help a classmate if she could, he said. And she was also always open to constructive criticism and working hard to improve her abilities.

When it comes to movies, she is obsessed with Tim Burton and Johnny Depp. She prefers Burton’s stop-motion features like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “The Corpse Bride.” Because her cancer is rare she qualifies for the Make A Wish Foundation. She’s trying to figure out how to use that to meet Burton and Depp. It shouldn’t be too much of an inconvenience, she thinks. She knows they live 20 miles apart from each other.

When she was diagnosed, the family faced unexpected struggles, such as difficulty finding a type of chemotherapy that would work with Audree’s already weakened immune system due to cerebral palsy. Thankfully her biggest side effect has only been exhaustion.

And then there are the constant and costly trips to Indianapolis — there were 25 for radiation treatments alone.

Sometimes a family friend drove Audree and her mother to Indy, allowing for Audree to be accompanied by her friend, Haylee. Haylee provided a distraction, allowing Audree to be a kid for a bit and have some fun during the car ride.

School has been a struggle, reduced to online learning and unable to participate in choir and other activities. She hopes her immune system improves and she can return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break.

Cancer has taught Audree that she is resilient. And her strength has kept her father going through the most difficult times.

“In the beginning I was like everyone else — I was crushed. I cried. I was angry,” Brandon said. “Once I got over that, I looked at her and said, ‘You know what? You were born with cerebral palsy. We’ve looked that in the eye and faced it. We are not going to do anything different for this because I know you can do it.’ Just the smile on her face every day that she has had through this whole process has helped me through it. I tell her all the time that she is 10 times tougher than anyone I’ve ever known, and that’s something she can be proud of.”

“Think of it this way — if something like this happens to you, what are you fighting for?” said Audree.

Her mother asked, “What are you fighting for?”

“Family. Friends,” she responded without hesitation. “Everyone around me.”

By the time you read this, Audree should be nearing the end of chemo and then it’s just a matter of time until she returns to her normal self. She’ll miss Halloween, one of her favorite holidays, though she still plans on dressing as an elf.

“But there’s next year,” said her mother. “We just keep telling ourselves that whenever we get so disappointed.”

“There’s next year,” Audree repeats.

“She was fortunate enough to have a surgery to remove the tumor, and there weren’t any others,” said her mother. “So after chemo is over she will go back for checkups every few months, and as long as it stays clear, we will be done. There are a lot of people who don’t have that same outcome. We’ve got to be thankful for what we’ve got. There’s next year.”

“There’s next year,” Audree agrees.

There is next year.

And there’s a whole world waiting for Audree.

A Go Fund Me is available for those who would like to help the Zorich family during this time: https://gofund.me/b87a11e1