Are the major changes we’re having to accept to survive in this day and age getting to you?
With the approach of winter, the upcoming election that certainly hasn’t been like any other our country has had, major problems created by COVID-19, the increase in cost of living, unemployment for people who really want and need to work, and numerous other problems, I was overwhelmed last week.
That’s when I decided to forget the bad happenings over which I have no control and begin to concentrate on what is good in America today.
Our neighborhood seemed to be the best place to start. One neighbor across the street calls to see what groceries we’d like when she does her weekly shopping. A couple of days ago, she and her husband were out walking, saw my husband in our yard, and stopped to tell him when she’d be shopping. As they left, her husband picked up a limb that had fallen off our tree, carried it to their home, broke it up, and put in their garbage. Another neighbor dressed arm wounds my husband acquired after falling in our yard twice. She provided all the needed medical materials and refused to be paid for anything. A third neighbor heard him call for help when he fell the second time and came immediately to help him get on his feet. Better neighbors than ours don’t exist.
When we have business that can’t be done by phone, our credit union members happily come to the car to conduct business. If it can’t be completed that way, they’ll return to the office, make needed copies, and bring them to the car — even in the rain. There is also our church secretary who often goes beyond the call of duty when we ask her if she’s available to come to the car to get something we need to drop off at church.
Our podiatrist is the only doctor we see often. Appointments are at the end of his day so that we don’t have to be near other patients. When his staff sees our car stop on the street, one member comes to the car, opens the door, helps with the walker, opens the door to the office, signs our names, and takes us to an examining room. That means we don’t have to touch anything. After our appointments are finished, a staff member always walks us to the car and helps in every way possible.
Our church friends often call to see if we are all right of if we need anything. They quickly make themselves available if we do. Other people we don’t even know go out of their way to make our lives easier. Somehow, saying “thank you” isn’t adequate. Little do they know that our sons and their families also are thankful for their thoughtfulness. These people are appreciated from coast to coast and don’t even know it. Our family appreciates all the kindnesses of people who go out of their way to let us know they care.