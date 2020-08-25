Therapist: ‘There’s going to be a longer adjustment period’ for students

The start of every school year comes with an adjustment period for students and families, but there’s even more to get used to this year.

Rebecca Ball, a licensed therapist at Community Howard Regional Health and the program manager for school-based services for the hospital, said parents and guardians can expect their children to take a little longer to get into a routine this year due to changes within schools due to COVID-19, virtual schooling, and being out of school for an extended period.

“Obviously there’s going to be an adjustment period. I think that’s true every school year, but they have been out for almost five months. I know there was some virtual learning in there, but basically they haven’t been in the classroom for five months,” Ball said. “There’s going to be a longer adjustment period, and I think some anxiety is going to be normal.”

Ball said parents know their children better than anyone and what they’re typically like at the start of a new school year. She encouraged parents to pay attention to how their children are feeling the first few weeks back at school.

The therapist pointed out some signs that their children may be experiencing anxiety above what’s “normal.”

For younger children, usually preschool through elementary, parents may notice their children being clingier, not wanting to leave the house, or not wanting to go to school. They also might have somatic symptoms, such as headaches, stomachaches, or not wanting to eat, she said.

“For the littler kids too they might do more thumb-sucking or they might have a security blanket or stuffed animal or something like that that maybe they’re wanting to take with them,” Ball said.

For the older students, they also might complain of somatic symptoms, like headaches, stomachaches, more anger, more irritability, and increased isolation.

“I think we’re all a little more isolated right now, but if they’re not wanting to be around friends or family or spending even more time in their room, I think those are somethings to watch out for,” she said.

This school year, many families also have opted to have their children learn virtually, and Ball said that also comes with a significant adjustment period as it’s new for teachers, parents, and students. One of the challenges with that, she said, is that the student may lack interaction with other kids their age.

“I think [virtual learning] can be good for some cases. Obviously it’s a case-by-case basis, and I think parents have to decide what’s best for their child. Some of my concerns with that is increased isolation because then they’re not even getting that social interaction at school, even though with social distancing that’s going to look a little bit different this year,” she said.

She said parents of students learning virtually should encourage them to spend time with friends outside of the virtual learning platform.

And for all students, the therapist stressed the importance of routine with set bedtimes, regular homework times, and regular mealtimes. This, she said, is especially important for students learning virtually.

“The kids need to have a routine. I think it’s easy when kids are doing virtually learning to not be as strict on the routine with bedtime and getting up, things like that, but I think that’s important,” she said.

She also encouraged parents of students both in school and learning virtually to engage with their children about their days and ask questions.

“I think that parents (of students in virtual programs) still need to ask those questions, ‘How was your day?’ ‘What did you learn?’ They may have to be a little more creative because they’re not going to school, but I think it’s important still,” she said. “And kids still have a lot of anxiety or worries or stress regarding school if even if they’re doing virtual. If parents don’t ask about it, I think that can get lost if the parents don’t reach out. A lot of the time the kids are not going to come to you and tell you things. You kind of have to ask.”

Parents, she said, also should talk to their children about expectations and what they can expect at school. She said they should be aware of how they talk about the COVID-19 pandemic so that it doesn't cause additional stress for kids. Parents are role models to their children, she said, and should model mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing.

“Kids do what they see, so if they see mom and dad are washing their hands and wearing masks then I can do that, too,” she said. “And just being aware of how we talk about COVID-19 can be important. It can be kind of a scary time, especially for really young kids. They look at us a lot, as the adults, to kind of guide them, and if we’re talking about it in a very scary way, then it’s just going to cause more anxiety for them because the adults are supposed to be the safe people.”

Ball said it could take a few weeks for students to get adjusted to the new school year and for their anxiety to subside. If parents are concerned that their child’s anxiety isn’t going away or subsiding, Ball encouraged them to reach out to their pediatrician, school counselor, or to a community mental health center to make sure they’re adjusting OK.

“We’re all feeling a little bit of anxiety. Some of that, again, is normal, and parents are going to know because they know their kids really well and if they’re noticing things that are above and beyond what they typically notice when they are adjusting back to school those first few weeks,” Ball said.