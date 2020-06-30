The shows will go on: Several area fireworks displays set for this weekend

While many towns and cities canceled their annual fireworks shows, there still will be multiple opportunities for the community to enjoy public fireworks displays in Howard and Tipton counties.

Displays will go on at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, Kokomo Speedway, Family Worship Center, and the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Greentown

Jay Freeman, who helps organize the display at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds in Greentown, put on by the Lions Club, said he’s excited that the show will go on.

“We decided that we’ve got a huge amount of room with 120-some acres, and people can spread out and still have a good time and enjoy the Fourth of July since the governor is opening it up, supposedly, on the Fourth of July,” said Freeman. “So we didn’t want people to miss the celebration, and we had some good donations.”

In addition to fireworks, there will be several food concessions available, serving elephant ears, ice cream, and the like. Freeman said that while he understands people will wander from their vehicles to purchase food and snacks, he encouraged them to social distance and stay near their vehicles as much as possible. He also discouraged attendees from bringing their own fireworks.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The display will take place at dusk, around 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 4, at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Tipton

Tipton County also will have its annual “God Bless the USA Sky Concert” at the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 1200 S. Main St., Tipton. The show will take place on Saturday, July 4, at 10:01 p.m.

Family Worship Center

In Kokomo, the community can catch a show on Thursday, July 2, at Family Worship Center, located at 1149 E. Center Road. Viewers must remain in their vehicles, and parking is not permitted on the grass.

Kokomo Speedway

Another show will take place in Kokomo on Friday, July 3, at Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road. Pits open at 3 p.m., and grandstands open at 4 p.m. with qualifying at 6 p.m. and the races immediately following. General admission is $15, and kids age 12 and under are admitted free. Pit passes are $25 for all ages.