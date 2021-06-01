The last Civil War Soldier buried in Tipton County honored

Members of the Orlando A Somers Camp # 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, gathered on Sunday, May 30, at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton to honor Pvt. James Marsee Hoover, Co. B, 193th Indiana Volunteer Infantry. Pvt. Hoover was the last soldier buried in Tipton County.
Colors were presented by the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR) Co. D 27th Indiana and the American Legion Post 46 of Tipton. Wreaths were presented by Orlando A Somers Camp # 1, Kokomo; John Auten Camp # 7, South Bend; and Champion Hill Camp # 17, Huntington. Scouts from Troop 595 in Tipton assisted in the ceremony.
After opening remarks and invocation, Camp Sr. Vice Commander George Frantz read a biography of Hoover. Camp Eagle Scout Coordinator Drew Godby gave a history of the 139th Indiana Volunteer Infantry.
The Master of Ceremonies was Camp Secretary Alan Teller. The ceremony was conducted by Camp Commander Travis LeMaster, assisted by Camp Treasurer Matt Elkin as Memorials Officer and Camp Chaplain Larry Myer.
A rifle salute was given by the Sons of Veterans Reserve commanded by 1st Lt. William Adams with members Stephon Hagman and Thomas Schmitt, and taps were sounded.
This was the eighth county that Somers Camp has honored and marked the grave of the last soldier.