The Indiana Arts Commission designates Kokomo as Spotlight Community

Last week, The Indiana Arts Commission voted to approve Kokomo as well as Fort Wayne, Goshen, and Wabash for Spotlight Community recognition as part of the Creative Community Pathway program.

The Creative Community Pathway is a roadmap for any Indiana community to start, focus, or deepen arts and culture-based strategies to grow community well-being. As a capacity-building program, the Pathway aligns local creative assets – artists, arts and culture strategies, partners, and resources – to support a community’s unique goals and dreams. Simultaneously, it organizes a sustainable, healthy creative environment for artists and cultural organizations.

Mayor Tyler Moore said he appreciated the recognition from the Indiana Arts Commission.

“Being named a ‘Spotlight Community’ by the Indiana Arts Commission as part of their Creative Community Pathway program is a wonderful compliment to Kokomo’s recent efforts in the arts locally,” said Moore. “From artwork along our trails to murals on buildings and alleyways to the art scape banners donning our new parking garage, this continued partnership between the City of Kokomo, Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and local businesses, institutions, and artists has helped so many enjoy and recognize the self-expression of so many in our community.”

The recognition is the result of hard work from local community leaders and volunteers, according to Susan Alexander, manager of the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association.

“We’re proud to be recognized by the Indiana Arts Commission for our successful arts and culture economic development strategy for the heart of Kokomo,” said Alexander. “We’ve worked for years with local stakeholders to build this arts and culture hub for the community and it’s been very successful at drawing visitors to our community.”

The Indiana Arts Commission also pointed to Kokomo’s commitment to the arts and culture.

“Kokomo knows its time has arrived – its grit and resolve to make itself is showing up through city leadership’s commitment to affirming a maker identity, aligning partners, and designating resources toward its creative community movement,” said Anna Tragesser, Indiana Arts Commission artist and community services manager. “Kokomo’s pride is infectious, and its sense of self is empowering to both residents and visitors.”

The four communities (Kokomo, Fort Wayne, Goshen and Warsaw) have been invited to apply for Cultural District Designation, a designation held by only ten Indiana communities. Established in 2010, Indiana Cultural Districts are well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use areas of a community, in which high concentrations of cultural assets serve as the anchor. Indiana Statewide Cultural Districts promote the exploration of and participation in the arts and humanities through cultural experiences that are unique to our communities.