The Finest Talent Show returns after 10 years

Micavrie Yeary was just 14 years old when she stepped on stage a decade ago to perform for The Finest Talent Show, and it proved to be an experience that shaped her life.

Though she had performed before and was in pageants at the Howard County 4-H Fair, the feeling she got while on stage this time was different. It was a full production with a backstage area, lights, and cameras.

“I’ve always loved singing and acting since I was little, but that was the first time actually being backstage for something that was just kind of me. I’d done plays, so we’d go backstage. And it would be everybody getting ready. But this was my first time having my own little mirror and set up, and it was definitely a pivotal moment in my life of realizing that this is something I loved very much and would love go to on to do,” said Yeary, 24.

During The Finest Talent Show, Yeary performed “Stuck Like Glue” by Sugarland, and she returned the next year and performed “Only Hope” by Mandy Moore. Both times she had to go through auditions to make it to the shows, and while she didn’t win either year, she won in other ways.

Being a part of the shows solidified that Yeary wanted to be a performer, and she made connections that she has kept to this day.

Yeary graduated from Northwestern High School in 2014, and shortly after, at age 20, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of acting. And she’s been doing it. In 2018, she traveled to the country of Georgia to star in the horror film “Daddy’s Girl.” She followed that up with “Mommy Would Never Hurt You” (2019) and “Clown” (2019).

While she’d planned to continue to pursue acting, Yeary’s singing career came together last year with the formation of SZNS (pronounced “seasons”), a girl group with three other women. Yeary, who earns cast credits under the name Micavrie Amaia, is known as “Winter” in the pop group, while the others are Summer, Autumn, and Spring.

“We all live together. We write together. It’s been quite a crazy, fun experience that I really didn’t expect to happen. I came out here to act, and singing has just always been a huge part of my life. This happened, and I was like, I have to do this. This just feels right, and it’s been such a beautiful experience,” said Yeary.“

The newly-formed girl group has two singles out now, “Tequila with Lime” and “Faster.”

Now, after a 10-year hiatus, The Finest Talent Show is returning this spring, and Yeary will be a part of it, along with Dean Schimmelpfennig, the frontman of the band Shiny Penny and the winner of the inaugural The Finest Talent Show. Schimmelpfennig also will perform and serve as a judge.

Schimmelpfennig, who won the $2,500 grand prize back when he was a part of the show, said the money, as well as the connections and fans he made, helped jumpstart his music career.

“The Finest Talent Show was definitely was one of the beginning events that helped kickstart my career as a working musician,” he said. “I would say that I would just encourage all aspiring artists in the Kokomo area to audition for it because I think it’s a great way for anyone looking to grow as a working musician and somebody who wants to actually pursue a career in this.”

Schimmelpfennig used his winnings to purchase his very first quality guitar, something he said helped him out tremendously.

Following the talent show, Schimmelpfennig continued to make music with Shiny Penny and release single after single. He’s performed around the country, and his latest album, “Here in the Open,” debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard Christian Album Sales Chart in September 2019. The single “Find My Home” received radio play and garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify.

The band currently is working toward a new full-length album to be released this year.

This year, the grand prize is $5,000, which Schimmelpfennig said could make a huge difference for someone who’s serious about pursuing their dream.

Now, Schimmelpfennig said he’s honored to come back to help select the next winner.

“This is a great opportunity. $5,000 would be a great investment into someone’s artistic career, and they can do so much with that $5,000 that can help boost their career in some way,” he said.

The show is open to any type of talent from musicians to comedians to dancers and more. Those wishing to participate must audition, and 18 contestants will be selected for The Finest Talent Show. Auditions are $35 and take place at Rhum Academy of Music, 500 W. Superior St., on March 20, March 27, and April 10.

The show will take place on May 15 at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, and tickets will be $10 to $15. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Bona Vista.

Brandon Pitcher, an organizer of The Finest Talent Show, said he’s looking forward to bringing the event back after a 10-year hiatus.

“With this whole pandemic and lockdown, we tried to figure out ways to help support the community, and we decided to bring this back,” Pitcher said. “I think right now with everything going on, this could be a very positive thing for the community and fun entertainment and that sense of community, bringing people together and showcasing what we can do in the community.”

For more information, visit The Finest Talent Show on Facebook.