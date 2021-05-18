With the direction the world is traveling, we often avoid listening to news on television and only read obituaries in the five-day-a-week local newspaper. The best news comes from emails sent by friends. Recently a friend forwarded proverbs that brought smiles. Hopefully you’ll smile, too.

Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity has proved to be true for us. Recently I told our son the cordless phones he gave us years ago were not operating properly. New batteries he sent didn’t solve the problem.

He shipped two new phones. They are much wiser than I am. My husband asked to see a phone and instructions since I didn’t understand them. Within a few minutes, he returned both and said knowing what to do was beyond him. At midnight, with two clocks beside the bed and two phones in my nearby shopping cart, it was impossible to identify what had awakened me. My husband finally discovered it was the new phone he had studied earlier in the day!

A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory certainly describes us. I forget where I put something five minutes previously. Sometimes it’s lost for days.

My idea of housework is to sweep the room with a glance. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to clean our house only with viewing it briefly?

If you look like your passport picture, you probably need the trip. If you’d see me now, you’d know a trip is indeed a necessity.

Bills travel through the mail at twice the speed of checks. Have you observed bills arrive when due and checks often don’t? Right now we’re waiting on a check that should have come two months ago.

Eat well, stay fit, die anyway. Reading obituaries causes agreement with this. It appears few people live longer because of eating well or staying fit. A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand. That’s how it used to be. Now that I weigh less than half what I once did, cookies aren’t high on my favorite food list.

Junk is something you throw away three weeks before you need it. That’s how it was years ago. After age 90, junk goes in the garbage and is picked up weekly by the city.

By the time you can make ends meet, they move the ends. When I bought a computer 25 years ago, it was great. Now it’s updated so often our son has to tie into it to make it usable. He says it has a PICNIC which means "Problem In Chair Not In Computer."

The only time the world beats a path to my doors is when I'm in the bathroom. At our house, it’s when the phone rings, and we don’t have it in the bathroom with us. We sigh with relief if the caller is unavailable. That’s when we don’t answer the phone and think, “We’re not available either.”

Blessed are they who can laugh at themselves for they shall never cease to be amused. Have you discovered people who laugh at themselves live longer than those who don’t?