While browsing through an overcrowded desk drawer, Volume 2 of “The New Teachers’ and Pupils’ Cyclopaedia” appeared on the scene.

It was published by the Holst Publishing Company located in Illinois, Iowa, and Ontario in 1921. What a gold mine of information appeared on those eight pages that came from Minnesota, Iowa, New York, Ontario, Maine, Mississippi, and Missouri!

Because my great grandfather would have been teaching in Indiana at that time, he had to have been the person who saved that publication for posterity. Until I read it, I wondered why he thought it should be kept. No one from Indiana was included. By the time I reached the end, it was evident other teachers might enjoy reading it, too.

In this publication were two drawings of a schoolroom. One was a rear view and the other a front view. What memories they brought! The teacher had pictures of the first and the current president. In grades four through six, my school always had a picture of Washington and one of the current president hanging in the front of the room above the chalkboard.

Students sat on seats attached to the desk behind them. These desks and seats were bolted to runners. When the bell rang ending the school day, students had to pick up everything beneath their desks and seats. That resulted in the janitor having only to sweep between the rows of seats and desks. Chalkboards were used to teach various subjects and provide punishment if a student whispered, chewed gum, passed notes, threw paper wads, or did something else that was against the rules. It didn’t take long for students to decide they’d rather behave than spend their recesses writing “I should not do anything that is forbidden in this room.” 100 times.

Teachers in 1921 were to be the master of any situation, courteous, dignified, prompt, firm, natural, physically well, progressive, up-to-date, devoted, prepared, just, tactful, and courteous. Students were expected to be prompt, obedient, attentive, thorough in work, well-mannered, self-controlled, and find pleasure in giving the teacher satisfaction.

The county superintendent visited schools often. If a teacher did not have a neat room, organized desk, students who behaved, or failed to do what was expected, he or she might be seeking a job in another school the following year.

How wonderful it would be today if teachers were sincerely respected and appreciated! It’s good they no longer are responsible for having plenty of fuel, a well-kept schoolyard, a shed to store wood, an adequate supply of pure water, and sanitary surroundings. However, they do need a responsible legislature that insures an adequate salary.

It’s shocking to discover that many beginning teachers are earning approximately $30,000 to $40,000 yearly. How can they possibly repay student loans or purchase the essentials for living? Teachers need the respect and salary that was appreciated and enjoyed when I began teaching in 1951.

It’s time to help them regain respect and be paid salaries that are in line with other college graduates.