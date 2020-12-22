Taylored PC’s keeps up quality, consistency

Josh Taylor began completing professional computer repairs by the age of 21. Now, he boasts more than 15 years of on-the-job experience and problem-solving skills.

Taylor started Taylored PC’s with the customer in mind. In a technology world where most companies only focus on the exchange of money for services, he relies more on the relational trust that he has worked hard to build.

Though Taylored PC’s is well-known for its expertise in computer repairs, it also has helped the ever-growing mobile device market. With the rapidly-expanding field of tablets, phones, and tricked-out gaming modules, Taylor has his ear close to the ground floor. Whether a client is looking to improve the overall speed of their tablet or the cyber-security on a mobile phone, Taylored PC’s knows what the next best solution is.

Since Taylor is in the computer solution business and not the manufacturing business, he is often more interested in the customer’s needs instead of trying to fool them over on unnecessary gadgets. This has led to the growth of the company in its more than 15 years by building strong customer relationships.

To continue in the chase for the ultimate customer satisfaction, Taylored PC’s will look to begin offering informative classes on computers, tablets, and more. The classes will be offered once a week where Taylor will speak on issues and topics that the majority of his clients either struggle with or raise concerns about. Taylor said the topics could include something as simple as basic computer maintenance, to classes aimed at how to build a custom gaming machine from the ground up. Though there have not been any dates set in stone, he plans to begin consulting with businesses in the community to find out where the classes could be hosted and what the most pressing issues are to the citizens of Kokomo.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“We would be teaching people about each basic platform and its essentials: the tablets, phones, computers, the differences between Apple and Android interfaces, etc.,” said Taylor.

Aside from the shop, Taylor has been busy when it comes to the holiday season. Whether it is donating his time with the We Care Tree Auction or raising funds in his store, he is always there to help further the development of his growing community.

After working with We Care for the past 16 years, Taylor has decided to begin donating laptops and computers to the organization to help with its fund raising.

“I just like the whole aspect of We Care. It’s a great group to work with,” said Taylor.

Taylored PC’s is located at 421 W. North St. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 450-6561.