In spite of the pandemic and resulting school closing, many scholarships were awarded to Taylor High School seniors this summer.

Included were the first-time awards of $1,000 by the THS Class of ’70 in recognition of their 50th anniversary. The following is a partial list of recipients of honors or money the school is aware of:

Class of ’70: Sean Davis, Brooke McGuire, & Alison Pemberton

Taylor Athletic Booster Club: Alison Pemberton & Fallon Shane

Sgt. Brad Atwell: Rebecca Foesch, Brooke McGuire, & Cameron Smallwood

Comics Cubed: Cameron Smallwood

Community Health: Jaylin Reece & Alison Pemberton

Daughters of the American Revolution: Rebecca Foesch

Andrew Fernung: Brooke McGuire & Rebecca Foesch

Tony Gabriel: Lynzey Butzin & Alison Pemberton

Dr. Gohil Family: Rebecca Foesch, Brooke McGuire, & Cameron Smallwood

Elizabeth Karavitis English: Lillian Parker

Danny Keating: Destiny Booth & Alex Kropczynski

Kiwanis Club: Holden Myers & Alison Pemberton

Military Foundation: Sean Davis

Principal’s Leadership: Rebecca Foesch

Red Cross: Trey Gonzalez

Goodfellows: Trey Gonzalez & Rebecca Foesch

Taylor Scholarship Committee: Rebecca Foesch, Brooke McGuire, & Cameron Smallwood

Kokomo Tribune: Lynzey Butzin & Trey Gonzalez

Tri Kappa: Destiny Booth

Dr. Wideman: Rebecca Foesch

Mary Wooldridge NHS: Rebecca Foesch

Kokomo Career Center: Colby Devenport, Ethan Partlow, & Michael Stroud

Army National Guard: Belonna Aaron

Twenty-First Century: Grace Blume, Tiana Bousum, Phillip Gassoway, Tyler Hall, Ashlynn Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Alexander Kropczynski, Katelyn McKoon, Noah Merrell, Dakota Miller, Noah Nieto, & Toric Spires

Sellers Family Scholarships: Destiny Booth, Cheyenne DeHart, Owen Farrington, Rebecca Foesch, Alexander Kropczynski, Katllyn McKoon, Alison Pemberton, Tyler Pyle, Jaylin Reece, Cameron Smallwood, Shelby Stiller, & Kaitlianna Tucker. (There were 46 graduates who also got the Basic

Sellers scholarship, plus one $1,000 non-traditional and one $1,000 internship.)