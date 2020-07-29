In spite of the pandemic and resulting school closing, many scholarships were awarded to Taylor High School seniors this summer.
Included were the first-time awards of $1,000 by the THS Class of ’70 in recognition of their 50th anniversary. The following is a partial list of recipients of honors or money the school is aware of:
Class of ’70: Sean Davis, Brooke McGuire, & Alison Pemberton
Taylor Athletic Booster Club: Alison Pemberton & Fallon Shane
Sgt. Brad Atwell: Rebecca Foesch, Brooke McGuire, & Cameron Smallwood
Comics Cubed: Cameron Smallwood
Community Health: Jaylin Reece & Alison Pemberton
Daughters of the American Revolution: Rebecca Foesch
Andrew Fernung: Brooke McGuire & Rebecca Foesch
Tony Gabriel: Lynzey Butzin & Alison Pemberton
Dr. Gohil Family: Rebecca Foesch, Brooke McGuire, & Cameron Smallwood
Elizabeth Karavitis English: Lillian Parker
Danny Keating: Destiny Booth & Alex Kropczynski
Kiwanis Club: Holden Myers & Alison Pemberton
Military Foundation: Sean Davis
Principal’s Leadership: Rebecca Foesch
Red Cross: Trey Gonzalez
Goodfellows: Trey Gonzalez & Rebecca Foesch
Taylor Scholarship Committee: Rebecca Foesch, Brooke McGuire, & Cameron Smallwood
Kokomo Tribune: Lynzey Butzin & Trey Gonzalez
Tri Kappa: Destiny Booth
Dr. Wideman: Rebecca Foesch
Mary Wooldridge NHS: Rebecca Foesch
Kokomo Career Center: Colby Devenport, Ethan Partlow, & Michael Stroud
Army National Guard: Belonna Aaron
Twenty-First Century: Grace Blume, Tiana Bousum, Phillip Gassoway, Tyler Hall, Ashlynn Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Alexander Kropczynski, Katelyn McKoon, Noah Merrell, Dakota Miller, Noah Nieto, & Toric Spires
Sellers Family Scholarships: Destiny Booth, Cheyenne DeHart, Owen Farrington, Rebecca Foesch, Alexander Kropczynski, Katllyn McKoon, Alison Pemberton, Tyler Pyle, Jaylin Reece, Cameron Smallwood, Shelby Stiller, & Kaitlianna Tucker. (There were 46 graduates who also got the Basic
Sellers scholarship, plus one $1,000 non-traditional and one $1,000 internship.)