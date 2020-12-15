Tastefully Indiana: Pandemic inspires former owner of Main Occasions Catering to open new sweet, savory shop

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Amy Stier, but she’s turning lemons into lemonade – or flour into pot pie crust – with the opening of a new sweet and savory shop on the south side of Kokomo.

Last month, Stier and her husband, Russell Stier, opened Tastefully Indiana, which was inspired by Stier’s need to be around people, desire to cook up unique combinations, and hope to help small businesses that have shuttered due to the pandemic.

“This is my love. This is my passion, and [Russell] at first he wanted to tell me no, that I couldn’t do this. But then he saw me light up with the ideas and the concepts,” Stier said. “If you’re not doing what you love, you can’t ever really be completely happy.”

Stier had been in the food business for decades and was well-known. She started Main Occasions Catering with her mom, Judy Black, in 1992, and she’s owned other businesses over those years, including The Old Oak Door. Though it only lasted from 2008 to 2010, people still remember the old-fashioned cast-iron fried chicken and mashed potatoes that came out of the kitchen.

Stier still owned Main Occasions Catering in Greentown until early this year when she made the tough decision to sell the business because she needed a job with insurance. She found a buyer and went to work for Ascension St. Vincent in the patient placement division.

“I was excited because I’m a people person. I need to be around people. I need that contact,” she said.

Then the pandemic changed everything. The new owners of Main Occasions Catering lost 20 events in one day in March, and Stier gave them the opportunity to back out, as she understood it might not have been what they signed up for. However, the owners wanted to stick it out, believing they could overcome the slump.

In addition, Stier was told she would no longer be working around people – her job was now remote. When Stier was working at the hospital, she would bring in food regularly for her coworkers, and they always were impressed. Being able to do that still gave her a reason to cook and share her food with others. But as time went on and Stier continued to work 12-hour shifts from home, she desperately missed being around people, and she missed cooking. She also kept seeing small businesses shuttering due to the pandemic.

Stier knew what she needed to do. She needed to get back into the food business.

With that, she and her husband purchased the building where Mom’s Pies formerly was located and opened Tastefully Indiana last month. She also decided that, in addition to selling her products, she’d also sell the products from small businesses that had to close or were struggling due to the pandemic.

Now, Stier has the best of all worlds. She’s still working fulltime for Ascension, and she said she’s grateful for the job. She’s running her new business, which she doesn’t consider “work,” and she’s able to have the interaction with customers that she missed so much. And she’s also helping others.

In addition to featuring Stier’s unique desserts, dips, and pot pies behind the glass bakery shelves, the front of her shop features locally-made wares from vendors who have come upon hard times due to the pandemic.

Since opening, Stier said business has been doing well, and she’s been enjoying coming up with new food combinations.

“We don’t do the ordinary; we do the extraordinary. We do maybe flavors that people wouldn’t think would go together,” Stier said. “My mom calls it ‘shock value.’ She says, ‘You like to shock people, don’t you?’ And I say, ‘Why not? People need to be shook up a little bit.’”

This month, Stier's "extraordinary" includes a cranberry relish cheesecake pie. She described it as tart, sweet, and creamy with a mix of textures. Another item on her menu is a chocolate bourbon pie. It’s similar to a brownie in a pie crust with bourbon and topped with bourbon crunch topping. And since Stier was known for her pot pies with Main Occasions Catering, they’re on the menu, and they’re also not lacking the “extraordinary.” Stier has been featuring a French onion soup pot pie this month.

“It’s got beef and caramelized onions, and people are like, ‘I would have never thought to put that in a pot pie,’” she said.

She’s also been serving a cheeseburger pot pie and a spinach artichoke chicken pot pie. Stier plans to switch out her menu frequently to keep it fresh and people coming back to try something new every time.

Down the road, she hopes to work with Bona Vista Bistro and the Kokomo Area Career Center’s culinary arts program to teach cooking. Stier used to teach cooking classes at Ivy Tech Community College, and she said she’s a firm believer that knowledge should be passed on.

“I love to teach. I’ve learned things through the years, and it’s so funny because people will say to me, ‘How did you do this?’ And I’ll tell them. It’s not a secret. And if I can tell them and they can benefit and their families can benefit, good for me, and good for them,” Stier said.

Tastefully Indiana is located at 3700B S. Lafountain St. Hours are 10 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 765-480-9727.