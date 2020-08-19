Do you like to bake? Do you like campfires? If you answered yes to both questions, join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Nailed It! Take-and-Make Summer Campfire Cake Challenge.
Starting on Aug. 31, KHCPL will have take-and-make bags available for pickup that will include many items; however, participants will need to supply water, eggs, vegetable oil, and a baking pan.
Make the cake, per the instructions, and email a photo of it to spurvis@khcpl.org by Sept. 14. The person whose cake impresses judges the most wins a prize.
Supplies are limited, so register for the challenge by calling 457.3242.