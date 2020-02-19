Wild and unexpected might not be the words that one thinks of when describing classically trained musicians, but that’s precisely why Kokomo Community Concerts organizers think Take 3 is so impressive.
The string-piano trio is set to take the stage of Kokomo High School Auditorium at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, continuing Kokomo Community Concerts’ 2019-20 season.
“They absolutely defy a single genre,” said Mary Rusch, publicity chair for the organization. “There is something so magnetic about watching and listening to them.”
With a flair for the unexpected, the genre-bending trio brings the refinement of a rigorous classical background and infuses it with rock star charisma. Whether performing their take on pop, jazz, or classical tunes, they bring enthusiasm to their interpretations and impart their love of music to audiences across the country and abroad.
Trained at the Colburn and Juilliard Schools, members of Take 3 are violinist Lindsay Deutsch, a much sought-after soloist who has toured with Yanni; pianist Van-Anh Nguyen, a worldwide sensation and in-demand artist who plays to sold-out shows across the globe; and cellist Lila Yang, an award-winning musician who tours internationally in solo, chamber, and orchestra ensembles.
“For those who think classical is boring, take a chance on Take 3,” said Rusch. “We know you won’t be disappointed.”
Tickets are $20 and are available at the door prior to the show. Season tickets are $50 for the remaining season’s shows and are available at the Kokomo Community Concerts at kokomocommunitycon- certs.org.