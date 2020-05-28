LWL articles are often created when friends forward emails that bring back memories. This is a special article because of how we’re currently living.
If your mother sang a song about the days of the week, you heard, “This is the day we wash our clothes, wash our clothes, wash our clothes. This is the day we wash our clothes on an early Monday morning." The week ended with, “This is the day we go to church, go to church, go to church. This is the day we go to church on an early Sunday morning."
Mother always washed on Mondays. If the sun was shining, she hung the clothes on lines behind the house. When it was raining, they were placed on lines in the basement. It wasn’t an easy job. She used a gasoline-driven washing machine that required boiling water on a nearby stove and pouring it into the machine.
She made lye soap to clean the clothes. Then she had to turn a crank on the washing machine wringer to press out the soapy water. Two large washtubs of water were needed to remove the soap. A hand wringer that could be attached to the tubs was what she turned to remove most of the rinse water.
On Tuesday Mother ironed. This was quite an undertaking when she had to heat the iron on a kerosene stove and dampen clothes before ironing them. The remainder of the week was spent mending newly-washed clothing, cooking, shopping, and cleaning. Sunday was the best day. It was a day of rest with few responsibilities. Most of the cooking was completed on Saturday. Sunday was spent attending church twice, singing hymns, reading the Bible, and having a candy bar and popcorn for supper.
Instead of listing the kinds of hard work that were required daily, this friend sent a prayer for each day. They are goals we should try to accomplish because of the kind of world we are currently passing through. They remind us of responsibilities we have daily.
On Monday we are to wash away selfishness and vanity so that we can serve the Lord with humility. Tuesday is the day to iron out wrinkles of prejudice and make it possible for us to see the beauty in others. On Wednesday, it’s mending day when we are to mend our ways and set a good example for others. Thursday is cleaning day and the time to ask Jesus to help us dust out all our faults that we’ve been hiding in the corners of our heart. Friday is the day to ask God to give us the grace to shop wisely and purchase eternal happiness for ourselves and others who need love. Saturday is cooking day and a time to brew a big kettle of brotherly love so that we can serve it with the sweet bread of human kindness. Sunday is the Lord’s Day. That’s the time to prepare our houses for our Lord to be an honored guest so that we can spend the day and the rest of our lives in his presence