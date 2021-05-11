Sweet Peas Play Cafe makes cafes family-friendly

When Krystyne Wilson and her husband, Kirt Wilson, were stationed in South Korea, they came to love how the county had kids’ cafes that merged coffee shops with interactive play spaces for children.

After coming back to Indiana, they realized how rare those places were and longed to bring that family-friendly atmosphere to the City of Firsts where parents could enjoy a coffee-shop atmosphere without having to worry about their children being disruptive, and children could be entertained and socialize with other kids their age.

“They had several of these little kids’ cafes around town (in South Korea), and the first one we went to was amazing. It was not loud like some places with video games can be, and it was mostly younger children. There was really good coffee and pastries and snacks, and they had this neat space where little kids could just play. They had Wi-Fi, and the parents could just chill or interact with the kids, whatever they wanted to do,” Wilson said.

When the Wilsons came back home, they had two young children and were going back to school for business, so they put off their dream of starting their own kids’ cafe. But they’d always lament that they wished they could go somewhere like they went while overseas. When their children became elementary-school aged, they had another baby, and now the challenge became finding a place the whole family could enjoy.

The Wilsons began surveying the community to determine whether a kids’ café would be popular and something parents in the area were looking for. Overwhelmingly, they heard from parents that a place like that was exactly what was missing. So, the Wilsons purchased a lot on Plate Street that had been empty since the 2013 tornado and erected Sweet Peas Play Café.

On March 7, 2020 — just over a week before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses — Sweet Peas Play Café opened with a full cafe and age-appropriate play spaces with imaginative playhouses, slides, and activities. A space designated for ages 0 to 2 had blocks and toys for young children, while the space for the oldest kids, ages 6 and up, was stocked with STEM activities, arts and crafts, and upper-level games.

It was exactly how the Wilsons had imagined it.

“By and large, coffee shops aren’t intended for families to go. It’s for working people. You’re kind of disturbing the peace, and you feel uncomfortable bringing your children. So I wanted a place where you can relax. It’s not so big that your kids are getting lost, and you can have a conversation with your friend without worrying about what your children are doing,” Wilson said.

The Wilsons were excited to start drawing in families and getting their name out when they were forced to close due to the pandemic. They tried to stay open at first since they were a full café, but being brand-new and unestablished proved difficult.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

But eventually, in the summer — and when Wilson became pregnant with her fourth child — they decided they needed to push forward with reopening.

“We had all this time, effort, and energy in it, so it was like, ‘What are we doing to do?’ We took some time to recuperate, and we said, ‘Well, this isn’t stopping. We can’t sit at home forever. Let’s get back to work,’” Wilson said.

The husband and wife had Sweet Peas Play Café treated with MicroShield360, an antimicrobial coating, and reopened. Even before the pandemic, Wilson, who’s also a registered nurse, said sanitation always was important to her, and she had hand sanitizer stations set up already. So, she doubled down on sanitation measures and felt comfortable welcoming families back in.

In the months since, she’s continued to build her client base and draw in customers to the café, which is open to anyone – not just parents.

The café offers espresso drinks, nitro cold brew, Frappuccino, keto- and diabetic-friendly drinks, as well as cream-based drinks for those who don’t want coffee. The café also brings a “first” to the areas with its white coffee. White coffee refers to the type of beans used for brewing the coffee. In this case, the bean is barely roasted, producing a highly-caffeinated coffee without the taste of coffee. The partial roasting releases a nutty flavor, rather than a typical strong coffee flavor. The Wilsons purchase the beans from Olympic Crest Coffee Roasters in Washington.

“The lighter the roast is, the more caffeinated the coffee is. It smells almost like peanuts. It’s really nutty. It’s great for people who don’t like the taste of coffee but love caffeine because it’s extra caffeinated and doesn’t really taste like coffee,” Wilson said.

The rest of the products are purchased from Julian Coffee Roasters in Zionsville.

Sweet Peas Play Café offers free delivery on coffee orders of $15 or more within a five-mile radius or a $3 delivery fee on orders less than $15. The café also offers a loyalty program and weekday specials. Monday is “Mombie Monday” with 50 percent off the six espresso shot drink, while Tuesday is “Tumbler Tuesday.” Customers can get 25 percent off refills all day. Wednesday is “Wear it Wednesday.” Customers can get $1 off their purchase for wearing Sweat Peas Play Cafe Gear. Thursday is “Twice as Nice” with buy one, get one free drinks from noon to close, and Friday is “Free Snack Friday.” Customers can receive a free snack with the purchase of a play pass.

Cost is $10 per child to play, and siblings under age 1 can play free with a paid sibling. Multi-passes are offered at discounted rates to families with multiple children. Monthly and yearly passes also are available.

Sweet Peas Place Cafe is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 to 12 p.m. Private parties are held Saturday and Sunday afternoons.