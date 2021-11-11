Support for families coping with addicted adult children

Marilyn Alumbaugh was left feeling despair and hopelessness when her daughter became addicted to opioids. She prayed for guidance, for some type of support group in Kokomo that would help her with her troubles.

One night, while working on a lesson plan for her students, a pop-up ad jumped onto her computer screen. The ad was for a group called PAL — Parents of Addicted Loved Ones.

She clicked on the ad, interested to know more.

Soon she was commuting to Avon -- the closest meeting to Kokomo — to regularly attend the group. She had found what she was looking for.

PAL is now in Kokomo with a focus of providing education and friendship to the parents and relatives in the community who have adult children with addictions. Meetings are free and take place at the Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

PAL began in Phoenix in 2006 and slowly spread out across the country from there. Kokomo meetings began in late September. Alumbaugh acts as the group’s facilitator.

Alumbaugh said she was treated warmly and encouraged by her peers during PAL meetings in Avon.

“These were people like me,” she said. “They are parents who have been through some things, and hearing their stories and how they walked through some of the transitions with their loved ones helped me get through a lot of my grief.”

She learned about delayed emotional growth, the idea that when an addict is using he has the emotional level of the age that he started. For example, if someone started using drugs at the age of 16, their mental age would stall at that moment. Alumbaugh realized she was seeing and treating her child as a child. She had to refocus and learn to treat her child as an adult.

She also learned about caretaking vs. caregiving. Caretaking is a one-sided exchange, an expectation to be cared for, almost, while caregiving is a free exchange where the caring is reciprocal and never demanded. Setting healthy boundaries was also an important lesson for Alumbaugh.

The Avon facilitator saw her skill and thought she would also be a good facilitator and encouraged her to get a group started in Kokomo.

“The more I thought about it the more I thought ‘Kokomo really needs this.’ There’s AL-ANON and that’s a great group, but I needed something else,” she said. “As I was talking to other parents in Kokomo and they said, ‘We don’t know what to do. There are no answers for us. We are just wandering around not knowing how to help our loved ones caught in this vicious cycle.’”

Alumbaugh said that helping parents ultimately leads to helping the addict. But parents aren’t the only ones welcomed to the group. Alumbaugh encourages grandparents, aunts and uncles, even siblings to attend. That’s because it’s important for families to have a solid game plan to help their addicts.

When Alumbaugh tried to get tough with her daughter, her daughter went to her grandparents instead. If one family member doesn’t understand what the parent is trying to accomplish, it could lead to them undermining the parent’s efforts.

“You see them hungry and you get to the point where you think, ‘Let me get you a McDonald’s gift card and you can have something to eat. I’m not enabling you. I’m helping you.’ But they can take that gift card and trade it for drugs. Anything can be traded for drugs,” Alumbaugh explained.

PAL gives families the tools to understand addiction and helps get the whole family on the same page, she said. When family members aren’t enabling or coming to the addict’s rescue, it gives the addict power to decide to change. Even if he may be in the worst spot in his life, the power of choice is a positive thing.

Now that Alumbaugh is in a better place, able to enjoy life and move forward instead of feeling stuck and focused on only her daughter’s addicition, she wants to reach out and help other parents. She knows Kokomo has an addiction problem, and she believes educating families is one of the crucial steps needed to combat the issue.

She said she wants parents and family members to feel welcomed at the meetings, and guests are free to sit and listen without the pressure to tell their stories.

“It’s empowering for the parents and family because there is so much that families go through,” Alumbaugh said. “PAL is a safe place. It’s confidential. It’s facilitated by parents like me.”