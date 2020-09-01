Sun King Brewery introduces new hard seltzer

Sun King Brewery is introducing one of Indiana’s first locally-produced hard seltzers.
Hoosiers can look for mixed 12-packs of Sun King Hard Seltzer in 12-ounce cans featuring black cherry, mango, passion orange, and lemonade at local retailers or Sun King location, including downtown Kokomo.
Sun King decided to experiment with new beverage styles after watching the growing trend of craft beer drinkers exhibiting a similar passion for trying new beverages yet still favoring local producers. Using its experience innovating in craft brewing techniques, ingredients, and styles, Sun King came up with four hard seltzer varieties.
“Since the days when we were developing the plan for Sun King, Dave (Colt) and I have never stopped dreaming of new beers and new ideas,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “Our hard seltzers are the first of many fun new beverages that we’re excited to roll out for the future.”
Sun King Hard Seltzer 12-packs are available now, along with Sun King’s annual Oktoberfest brew, at all Sun King locations. Both Sun King’s hard seltzer and Oktoberfest beer also will be available in grocery stores, liquor stores, and restaurants throughout Indiana.