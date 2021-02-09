Submissions sought for next installation of Kokomo Sculpture Walk

A new museum-like experience will dot Kokomo’s trails as the nine sculptures that were installed in 2019 will be replaced with brand-new art.

To make it happen, the Kokomo Downtown Association and the city of Kokomo put out a national call for artists to loan their sculptures for the Kokomo Sculpture Walk, running from April 2021 to March 2023. The submissions will be juried, and nine new pieces will be chosen.

“We do a local, regional, and really a national search, so I am simply excited to see what will be offered in this round. It was exciting to look over the around 100 entries in the last exhibit, and from those, our jury was able to choose nine,” said Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives. “I hope we get as many high-quality applicants as we did last time. Our jury is very interested in making sure we have high-quality public art for the community to enjoy.”

The current exhibit, which will be taken down next month, launched the Kokomo Sculpture Walk, and Alexander said it proved popular.

The Sculpture Walk starts around the intersection of West Madison and North Buckeye streets and goes south along the Industrial Heritage Trail and then runs east along the Walk of Excellence, ending near Kokomo Municipal Stadium. A map is available at greaterkokomo.com and on the Visit Kokomo mobile app. On the app, users can read about the artists and the sculptures. That information also is included near the sculptures.

The featured artists in the first installation were from Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana. The sculptures were chosen for their visual appeal and uniqueness. The largest sculpture weighed more than 2,000 pounds.

The sculptures, Alexander said, got the community talking about art.

“Art always adds an opportunity to look at things different. It offers a chance to see the space alongside the walkway in a different light, to consider the world around us from a slightly different perspective. I remember when one of the sculptures was installed, and somebody said, ‘What is it?’ And the reply is, ‘It’s art.’ Art gives you the opportunity to interpret it as you see it and as you think and as you feel about the piece,” said Alexander. “So it’s just an opportunity to see things differently.”

As submissions are being sought for the new two-year installation, Alexander said the criteria is wide open. The artists must own the rights to their work, and it must be available for the two-year period and ready to set on an eight-by-eight foot cement pad. It must be able to withstand Indiana winters, and it must not be fragile or dangerous.

If the sculptures meet those criteria, then it’s eligible for submission. Each sculptor chosen will be awarded a $2,000 honorarium.

Alexander said she’s looking forward to the next installation.

“We’ve had a lot more people, partly because of the pandemic, using the trails and walkways more, and so the whole point of doing a changing exhibit is so we can have a new art experience along the trails every two years for residents and visitors,” she said. “I’m always so honored that these sculptors are willing to share their art with the public.”

Alexander hopes this call for art will inspire local sculptors to get busy on pieces to be considered down the road.

She also urged the community to venture along the Kokomo Sculpture Walk to see the first installation of art before the pieces come down this spring to be replaced.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28. Applications and submission details can be found at greaterkokomo.com/downtown/kokomo-sculpture-walk.