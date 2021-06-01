Strawberry Festival returns Friday

The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association’s annual Strawberry Festival is back to being the “unofficial, official” kickoff to summer.

After it was delayed due to COVID-19 last year, the celebrated event is back to its regular date and will take place on the courthouse square this Friday, June 4, from 11 to 9 p.m. In addition to strawberry shortcake dessert, the event will feature food and drink trucks, activities, and vendors.

“We’re really excited about seeing everybody again, and we’re really honored to be able to create a space where our community can come together and enjoy the community. It’s our kickoff to summer,” said Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives with the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association.

For the first time, this year’s strawberry shortcake will be different. The shortbread is being made by the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market. Alexander said taste tests have been held, and “everyone is very much in favor of the shortcake.” As always, though, Moore’s Pie Shop is supplying the strawberries, and Glover’s is providing the ice cream.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The price remains at $5.

While the shortcake is the highlight of the event, there will be plenty of savory options set up along Walnut Street. Food vendors include Bruno’s Pizza, Lucky Indian Cuisine, Georgia’s Kitchen, Kokomo Coffee, Bind Café, Dippin’ Dots, Kona Ice, 17th Street Crab House, Lucky Lemon Bakery, Moore’s Pies, and The Coterie (on Sycamore Street).

Various craft vendors and the Kokomo Downtown Farmers' Market will be set up along Sycamore and Buckeye streets, and there will be activities as well, including football toss with the U.S. Army and a visit from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s bookmobile. Rhum Academy of Music artists will be performing on stage throughout the event.

The Strawberry Festival is sponsored by First Farmers Bank and Trust. Tickets are on sale now at First Farmers Bank & Trust locations, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library main and south branches, at the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, and the day of the event. The event is a fund raiser for the downtown association and supports placemaking projects.