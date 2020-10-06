Stem cell donor: KHS grad gets called to donate stem cells four years after joining registry

Miranda Ogle was a freshman at Butler University when the story of a Butler basketball player who was battling cancer inspired her to join the bone marrow donation registry.

The college partnered with Be the Match, which operates the national bone marrow registry, in honor of the athlete, Andrew Smith, and tables were set up where college students easily could register to donate. Ogle, a 2015 Kokomo High School graduate, was one of those students who signed up. But it wasn’t until four years later when she would get the call that someone needed her stem cells.

Ogle, who since had graduated from Butler and went on to med school at Midwestern University, found out in August that she was a match for a woman in her mid-20s.

“I was super excited. I hadn’t heard anybody that had donated or gotten matched, so I was just super shocked that they picked me and that I was matched with someone,” Ogle said. “So I was really excited to do it.”

According to Be the Match, only one of 430 people who register as a donor is selected as a match. Those who are asked to donate are chosen by the patient’s doctor as the best match from the entire registry.

Ogle was asked if she still would like to donate, and she said yes without hesitation. However, she said she was nervous about the donation process initially as she didn’t know how it worked. There are two donation methods, either marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. The doctor chooses the donation method that’s best for the patient.

The marrow donation is a surgical procedure done under anesthesia. Doctors use needles to retrieve liquid marrow from both sides of the back of a patient’s pelvic bone. The hospital stay is usually from early morning to late afternoon, according to Be the Match, while some donors will be kept overnight for observation.

The stem cell donation, on the other hand, is a nonsurgical procedure that takes place at a blood center or outpatient hospital facility. Blood is removed through a needle in one arm and passed through a machine that collects only the blood-forming cells and returns the blood through a needle in the donor’s other arm.

Ogle was asked to donate stem cells. For a week leading up to her donation, she was required to take injections of a drug called filgrastim to increase the number of stem cells in her bloodstream so they could be collected more easily.

Then, the day of her donation, Ogle – who had a biochemistry exam in college the next day – traveled from Midwestern University near Chicago to IU Health in Indianapolis. IVs were inserted into both of her arms, and the donation began.

“I had an IV in each arm like any other blood draw, and it just circulated it from one arm to this machine that filtered out the stem cells and put everything back into me. It’s a really neat process,” Ogle said.

It was especially neat for Ogle because just before she got the call that she had been matched she was learning about the process of bone marrow being created and how bones build themselves in class. From a medical standpoint, she said it was educational to learn about the process firsthand and be a part of it.

The donation itself, Ogle said, was painless. The only side effect she had was some lower back pain while taking the injections.

“They say you can have some aches and pains just because your bones are creating more stem cells, so they’re over-producing. So I had a little bit of lower back pain, but that was the only thing. It was really quick and easy for me, and the donation itself only took like three hours. They can say it could take up to eight, but it only took three for me,” she said.

Three months after the donation, the patient who received Ogle’s stem cells will have the option to find out who her donor was and contact Ogle if she chooses.

Ogle said she would love to have the opportunity to meet the patient.

“I really hope to (meet her). I mean of course I want her to maintain her privacy if that’s what she wants, but I think it would be really awesome if she’s in the U.S. or somewhere we can meet. I think that would be really neat,” Ogle said.

As a medical student, Ogle said she understands how important donors are. She encouraged others to become donors and to donate if they ever have the opportunity.

“Being in the medical field, I’ve always been interested in the process of how people can donate kidneys or blood or any product that can then go to somebody else and can save a life and change somebody’s life. I’ve always found that very interesting, so I’ve always been interested in being able to provide that or do that myself,” she said.

To join the bone marrow donor registry, visit join.bethematch.org. The process requires a cheek swab, which can be done with a kit that’s mailed to potential donors. Afterward, the person will be added to the registry and have the chance to get matched, which could take weeks, months, or, like Ogle, years. Be the Match encourages those who are contacted to donate to go forward with the donation as they’re the patient’s best genetic match from the entire registry.