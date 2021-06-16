A Stellantis employee is celebrating 50 years at the Kokomo Casting Plant.
On June 16, Charles Story hits the half-century mark, and he said he has no plans to call it quits anytime soon. Story began his career with Stellantis at the Kokomo Casting Plant, and he’s still there today.
“I never thought I’d be there that long. It’s just that I enjoy working and being around a lot of people and friends that I’ve been associated with over the years and meeting new people that come in. And I still enjoy going to work,” said Story, 68.
In 1965, Story’s family moved to Kokomo from Mississippi in search of better jobs. Story attended and graduated from Kokomo High School in 1971 and was hired afterward at then-Chrysler. That year was a busy year for him as he then was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent two years in the military before returning home and resuming his job at Stellantis.
Story started out as a die caster, and for the last 32 years he’s been a tool room welder. His favorite part about his job, he said, is the welding.
When asked how it feels to be celebrating 50 years, Story said it’s unbelievable.
“It just feels like it was only yesterday,” he said.